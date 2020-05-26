SAN RAFAEL, Calif., May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EQIS Holding, Inc., an innovative provider of outsourced investment management and technology to the wealth management industry, announced today that industry veteran Bob Herrmann has joined the firm as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Herrmann represents the latest example of EQIS' continued investment in its executive team, furthering its commitment to helping financial advisors deliver the best possible outcomes for their clients.
Mr. Herrmann joins EQIS after ten years as CEO of Discovery Data, which he grew into the dominant provider of data and analytics on firms and professionals in the financial services and insurance industries. Mr. Herrmann also brings a proven track record of building industry leaders in the Turnkey Asset Management Platform (TAMP) segment, having previously served as the CEO of Loring Ward and on the boards of directors of other top performing TAMPs and financial technology companies.
The hire of Mr. Herrmann follows the recent addition to the Board of Directors of Doug Trott, founder of PriceMetrix and former Partner at McKinsey & Company, and the hiring of Matt Straut as Chief Distribution Officer, another veteran with 25 years of experience in asset management distribution. Joe Hunter remains President and adds the role of Chief Operating Officer. Joe joined the company in 2017 and is the architect of significant enhancements to the EQIS platform.
"As always, my focus will be on delivering a world-class client experience," Mr. Herrmann stated. "And in the case of EQIS, the clients are the advisors we provide the EQIS platform and services. With our turnkey advisor platform we offer sophisticated investment strategies, comprehensive outsourcing of operations, and high-touch service to help advisors run efficient practices and deliver superior outcomes for their investor clients."
Lee Chertavian, Executive Chairman, stated, "On behalf of the Board of Directors, I thank Joe Hunter for his many contributions to EQIS and welcome Bob to the executive team. We are very excited for this next phase for EQIS as the move of advisors to the independent channel continues to accelerate. Bob has shown outstanding leadership and a proven ability to deliver strong results across a variety of businesses, and his deep understanding of advisors and the financial services industry makes him the right choice as the next CEO."
About EQIS
EQIS is a turnkey asset management platform that unburdens and empowers financial advisors by providing the strategies, tools, and support they need to expertly manage their clients' investments.
EQIS provides advisors high-caliber institutional and boutique money managers, both strategic and tactical, that have formerly been accessible to only the wealthiest investors. EQIS offers a personalized, concierge-style client experience featuring rapid responses, strategic guidance, and market intelligence to empower and unburden financial advisors.
For more information visit www.public.eqis.com
