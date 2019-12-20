EQT Mid Market US and EQT Mid Market Asia III to sell Clinical Innovations, a leading global provider of medical devices for Labor & Delivery and Neonatal Intensive Care, to LABORIE for an Enterprise Value of USD 525m During EQT's ownership, Clinical Innovations has successfully transitioned from a distributor sales model to a direct sales force in select key markets, broadened its product portfolio in the Neonatal Intensive Care segment through product acquisitions and established a foothold in China