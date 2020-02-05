Equifax_jpg_Logo.jpg

Equifax Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/Equifax Inc.)

 By Equifax Inc.

ATLANTA, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Equifax Inc. (NYSE: EFX) will release its financial results for fourth quarter ending December 31, 2019 in a news release to be issued on February 12, 2020 after market close.

Equifax will host a conference call at 8:30 am ET on February 13, 2020 in which senior management will discuss financial and business results for the quarter.  Please dial the appropriate number 5-10 minutes prior to the start of the call to complete registration.  Name and affiliation/company are required to join the call.

Conference call numbers:  US Canada: (888) 204-4368; International: +1 (786) 789-4797.

A replay of the conference call will be available beginning February 13 at 12:00 pm ET and ends at 12:00 pm ET February 20.  To access the replay, please Click Here.

Media Contact
Ben Sheidler
MediaInquiries@equifax.com  
404-885-8332

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.