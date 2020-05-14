ATLANTA, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Equifax Inc. (NYSE: EFX) has named Cecilia Mao to a new global role as the company's Chief Product Officer. In this newly created role, Mao will lead the company's global product portfolio strategy and directly lead the execution and growth of Equifax's leading Fraud, Identity, APIs, Digital Commerce and Collections & Recoveries product lines. In addition, she will provide leadership across all of the company's product teams to accelerate the progress of the EFX2020 technology transformation and drive innovation that cuts across business units and geographic boundaries. In this role, Mao will also serve as a member of Equifax's Extended Senior Leadership Team.
"As a leading data, analytics and technology company, new product innovation is at the center of our strategy as we continue to deliver for our customers," said Mark W. Begor, Chief Executive Officer of Equifax. "With Cecilia's expertise and track record of transformative growth, we can accelerate our progress even further by driving product innovation at a higher velocity. We are energized to have her leadership across the enterprise."
For more than two decades, Mao has created products that combine data, predictive analytics and cloud technology for clients around the globe. Most recently, she was Vice President of Product at Oracle Data Cloud, where she led teams in business strategy, product management and delivery for identity, data management platform and digital audience-targeting products.
Prior to Oracle, Mao held product management roles at FICO and Verisk Analytics for analytics products from originations, account management, and collections and recovery in retail banking, credit card and mortgage products.
"I'm thrilled to have Cecilia join our product and technology team in this new role," said Bryson Koehler, Chief Technology Officer. "She has deep experience in accelerating revenue through new products and solutions, driving large-scale organizational change, and anticipating market dynamics to create new products and segments."
Mao holds a bachelor's degree in Physics from the University of California, Berkeley. She will relocate from Denver, Colorado to the company's headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia, in the near future.
