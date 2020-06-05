VANCOUVER, BC, June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX: EQX) (NYSE American: EQX) ("Equinox Gold" or the "Company") announces that Neil Woodyer has retired from the Company's Board of Directors to pursue other interests.

Ross Beaty, Chair of Equinox Gold, stated: "On behalf of the Equinox Gold team and Board of Directors, I thank Neil for his vision and support over the last six months as we worked together to merge Leagold Mining and Equinox Gold to form the premier Americas gold producer. We wish Neil the best of success with both his personal and business pursuits."

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.