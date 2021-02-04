VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX: EQX) (NYSE American: EQX) ("Equinox Gold" or the "Company") today announced that the Company's Chairman, Ross Beaty, will host a virtual investor reception commencing at 7:00 am PT (10:00 am ET) on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, including a corporate update on activities underway at the Company's projects.

Equinox Gold will release its 2021 production and cost guidance before market open on February 9th, and Christian Milau, the Company's CEO, will also discuss Equinox Gold's long-term strategy and upcoming milestones.

The investor reception will be held via webcast so that all participants have the opportunity to see the presentation slides and ask questions of Ross Beaty, Christian Milau and Equinox Gold's executive team. Investors without internet access can listen to the presentation and ask questions by joining the conference call.

Reception details

Webcast

     www.equinoxgold.com

Conference call

     Toll-free in U.S. and Canada: 1-800-319-4610

     International callers: +1 604-638-5340

The webcast will be archived on Equinox Gold's website until August 9, 2021.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/equinox-golds-chairman-ross-beaty-to-host-virtual-investor-reception-and-corporate-update-301221738.html

SOURCE Equinox Gold Corp.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.