CANTON, Mass., March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EquipNet Inc., the global leader in surplus asset management today announced that it has acquired United Alliance Services, a recognized leader in workplace safety and consultation to the Industrial, Healthcare, and Construction sectors.
"Workplace safety and health remains at the forefront for progressive companies that prioritize well-being for their employees, customers, vendors, and community stakeholders," said Marc Bianco President of United Alliance Services. "I'm very excited about becoming part of EquipNet. Their financial support, diverse customer base, and global footprint will allow us to expand our service solutions and geographic reach."
EquipNet currently offers several hundred million dollars of laboratory instrumentation, manufacturing equipment, and industrial assets on the secondary market through its e-Commerce Marketplace (www.EquipNet.com). The company also provides asset management services that deliver maximum financial return while maintaining a positive corporate image, adhering to compliance, safety standards, and contributing to sustainability initiatives.
"The acquisition of United Alliance is another step forward in our goal to assemble a set of exceptional companies that provide complementary and interrelated services under one brand," said Roger Gallo CEO.
EquipNet continues to actively seek to acquire operations that expand and/or offer value-added solutions connected to the vertical markets that it services.
About EquipNet
EquipNet is a leading provider of proactive asset management solutions and services to leading corporations in the pharmaceutical, chemical, electronics, industrial, and consumer packaged goods industries. EquipNet's vision is to revolutionize the way companies manage their surplus assets by maximizing financial returns and minimizing the risks associated with idle capital assets. If you have surplus you are looking to sell, or are looking for pre-owned equipment at an affordable price, visit us at www.EquipNet.com.
About United Alliance Services
United Alliance Services, Inc. is a leading workplace safety and health solutions organization. Known for its highly experienced full-time personnel, United Alliance has been the choice of regional and national firms that will accept nothing but the highest level of safety, compliance and project consultation. www.unitedallianceservices.com
