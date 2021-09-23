TORRANCE, Calif., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Honda today unveiled the Passport TrailSport Rugged Roads Project vehicle, a custom build outfitted with accessories and gear to support overlanding enthusiasts. Leveraging the restyled 2022 Passport TrailSport, which features a new rugged exterior design, the Rugged Roads Project vehicle also expresses the vision for more off-road capable production TrailSport models to come.
The new, redesigned 2022 Passport features more aggressive sheet metal from the A-pillars forward, including a prominent skid garnish, and a new rear bumper with larger dual exhaust outlets. The new exterior design gives the Passport a tougher look that better matches its current off-road capabilities.
In addition to new styling, the 2022 Passport is the first Honda to receive the TrailSport treatment that includes a unique grille, orange interior accents, machined 18-inch wheels and unique tires with sidewall tread for a more rugged look. TrailSport is the new halo for Honda light trucks that further highlights their built-in off-road capability, versatility, and durability with exclusive styling inside and out.
Over the next few model years and depending on the model, the off-road capability of TrailSport models will increase. Possible future upgrades include more aggressive tires, full-size spare tires, wider application of increased ground clearance, off-road tuned suspensions, underbody protection, and expanded all-wheel drive system capabilities.
Passport TrailSport Rugged Roads Project
Built with experienced overlander and Honda Passport enthusiast Jon Tuico, of the popular YouTube channel JonDZ Adventuring, the Passport TrailSport Rugged Roads Project vehicle will debut at the Overland Expo West in Flagstaff, Ariz. from Sept. 24-26.
Using the new 2022 Passport TrailSport as a starting point, the Rugged Roads Project vehicle is fitted with additional off-road focused components to further advance its overlanding capability. Ready to go off the grid, the Rugged Roads Project vehicle features Honda Genuine Accessories, a Jsport suspension lift kit for more ground clearance, and rugged Firestone Destination A/T2 all-terrain tires for improved off-road traction without sacrificing the Passport's excellent road manners.
Custom designed and fabricated by Honda R&D are recovery points painted TrailSport orange, and thick stainless steel skid plates to protect the SUV's oil pan and fuel tank from rocks and other off-road hazards. A lower door brush garnish protects its body panels.
Roof crossbars and a Dirt Complex tow-hitch tire carrier add rugged functionality and expand cargo hauling. Fender flares, special 18-inch wheels and black Honda emblems make the Rugged Roads Project vehicle ready to tackle the toughest terrain. To make overnight excursions more comfortable, a Sparrow XL rooftop tent from Roofnest were added.
Alongside the Passport TrailSport Rugged Roads Project vehicle, Honda also will showcase Jon Tuico's own modified 2019 Passport. For more information, including videos of Jon's rugged Passport in action on his many overlanding adventures, visit JonDZ Adventuring.
Passport TrailSport Rugged Roads Project Vehicle Modifications
Supplier
Part
Honda R&D Custom
Front recovery points in TrailSport orange
Honda R&D Custom
Fuel tank and oil pan skid plates made from 3mm thick stainless steel
Honda Genuine Accessories
Roof crossbars
Honda Genuine Accessories
Lower door trim with HPD logo
Honda Genuine Accessories
Fender flares
Honda Genuine Accessories
18-inch wheels, black
Honda Genuine Accessories
Wheel lug nuts, black
Honda Genuine Accessories
Valve stem cap with H-mark, black
Honda Genuine Accessories
Trailer hitch
Honda Genuine Accessories
H-mark emblem, gloss black
Honda Genuine Accessories
Cargo tray
Honda Genuine Accessories
Cargo side panel protectors
Firestone
Destination A/T2 all-terrain tires 265/60R18
Jsport
Suspension Lift Kit, 1.5-in. front, 3/4-in. rear
Roofnest
Sparrow XL
Dirt Complex
Rear hitch tire carrier
Factor 55
Hitchlink 2.0 trailer hitch receiver shackle mount
Factor 55
Crosby 3/4" Shackle (rear recovery point)
All-New 2022 Passport TrailSport
Honda has offered weekend adventurers durable and capable light trucks for more than two decades. Now, the addition of TrailSport's more aggressive rugged design, inside and out, further showcases the true off-road capability of the brand's light trucks. With a standard 280-horsepower 3.5-liter V6 engine, 9-speed automatic transmission and Honda's best-in-class i-VTM4® torque-vectoring all-wheel drive system, the 2022 Honda Passport TrailSport exceeds the off-road needs of most light-truck buyers, while providing excellent on-road dynamics.
The first-ever Passport TrailSport packs exclusive exterior styling, including a unique grille treatment, more aggressive front and rear bumpers with skid plate designs, and new machined 18-inch wheels with Pewter painted highlights. The unique design of its 245/60R18 tires includes sidewall tread for a more rugged look.
Inspired by nature's beauty and the spirit of exploration, even the design of the new TrailSport logo expresses the exhilaration of outdoor adventure. Orange on black TrailSport badges grace the SUV's grille and tailgate, while the Passport and AWD badges are painted gloss black instead of the chrome finish used on the rest of the lineup.
In the cabin, TrailSport stands out with orange contrast stitching on the steering wheel, door panels and seats, with the TrailSport logo embroidered on the front seat head rests and molded onto the standard all-season rubber floor mats. At night, the interior features exclusive amber ambient lighting in the footwells, overhead console, door handle pocket, door tray and cupholders.
More information about the exciting updates to the 2022 Honda Passport and Passport TrailSport is available here.
Honda Ridgeline HPD Trail Tour Project Vehicle
Attendees of Overland Expo also will witness the debut of the Ridgeline HPD Trail Tour Project Vehicle, another custom build by Honda that's fully equipped for overlanding. Based on a production 2021 Honda Ridgeline with the optional HPD Package, the pickup project is adventure-ready with bed and rooftop accessories from Thule, including a Tepui Kukenam 3 rooftop tent, and a custom spare tire carrier from Jsport. The Ridgeline HPD Trail Tour Project Vehicle's off-road capability is further improved with recovery points, and stainless steel underbody skid plates custom designed and fabricated by Honda R&D, a Jsport suspension lift kit, and Firestone Destination A/T2 all-terrain tires.
Honda also will display a collection of its Powersports and Power Equipment products that support overlanding lifestyles, including award-winning Honda off-road motorcycles, side-by-sides and generators.
Ridgeline HPD Trail Tour Modifications
Supplier
Part
Honda R&D Custom
Front recovery points, gloss black
Honda R&D Custom
Fuel tank and oil pan skid plates made from 3mm thick stainless steel
Firestone
Destination A/T2 all-terrain tires 265/60R18
Jsport
Suspension Lift Kit, 1.5-in. front, 3/4-in. rear
Jsport
Custom spare tire carrier
Maxtrax
Traction Boards
Thule
Tepui Kukenam 3 rooftop tent
Thule
WingBar Evo 150 crossbars
Thule
Xsporter Mid truck bed rack with side bars
Thule
Overcast Awning
Thule
Canyon XT roof basket with cargo net and Chasm duffel bag
Thule
Rapid Crossroad raised railing mount
Thule
Rail and Vital hydration packs
Thule
AllTrail X hiking pack
Factor 55
Hitchlink 2.0 trailer hitch receiver shackle mount
Factor 55
Crosby 3/4" Shackle (rear recovery point)
