LAS VEGAS, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Las Vegas legal team of ER Injury Attorneys has actively supported the Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Southern Nevada's annual Superhero 5K for over a decade. For 2021, the firm is honored to amp up its annual contributions by signing on as this year's Title Sponsor. The fun-run and walk takes place on September 18th at Exploration Park at Mountain's Edge (9700 S Buffalo Dr., Las Vegas, 89178) at 8:00 a.m. and directly benefits the children and families served by the foundation.
In addition to sponsoring the 5K fun-run and 1 mile walk, team members from ER Injury Attorneys will be giving away snow cones and more at their booth. They eagerly anticipate seeing familiar faces and making new connections with other community members.
"Our team looks forward to the Superhero 5K each year as a means to show our support to all the local families battling childhood cancer. We hope that by coming together as a community to suit up, honor, and recognize the tremendous bravery these families demonstrate, they will feel strengthened to handle future challenges," stated attorney Corey Eschweiler.
Those interested in joining the law firm in giving back and helping Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Southern Nevada reach their fundraising goal of $170,000 can register or make a donation online now. To find out even more about the Candlelighters Superhero 5K, call (702) 737-1919 or email Info@CandleLightersNV.org.
MORE ABOUT ER INJURY ATTORNEYS
Helping southern Nevada injury victims put their lives back on track after an accident is a top priority of the legal team at ER Injury Attorneys. In fact, their award-winning lawyers have built a reputation for providing the highest level of service by taking the time to listen, learn, and evaluate the needs of those who contact their law firm. This attention to detail not only promotes a positive and open collaboration, but also a higher success rate in terms of negotiating the best possible results. For more information about ER Injury Attorneys and their dedication to serve and assist local community members, please visit erinjuryattorneys.com or call 702-878-7878.
