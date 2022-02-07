BOSTON, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zerto, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, is pleased to announce that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Eric Barnhart, senior director, cloud and channel sales, to its 2022 Channel Chiefs list. CRN's annual Channel Chiefs project identifies top IT channel vendor executives who continually demonstrate expertise, influence, and innovation in channel leadership.
A panel of CRN editors selected the honorees for their channel dedication, industry stature, and accomplishments as channel advocates. The 2022 Channel Chiefs are influential leaders who continue to shape the IT channel with innovative strategies, programs, and partnerships.
Eric Barnhart is a knowledgeable channel leader with nearly 20 years of experience in the cloud and channel technology industry. During his career, he has led the enterprise sales efforts for some of the industry's largest channel distributors including Arrow and Avnet. Barnhart joined Zerto in 2019 and is responsible for the strategic direction and growth of the channel reseller and service provider business.
Barnhart is receiving this recognition on the heels of a strong year in 2021 that included significant enhancements to the Zerto Alliance Partner (ZAP) Program, which further increased partner profitability for Zerto-based solutions. The improvements align the program benefits with evolving needs to help partners achieve the more highly valued services and software consultancy status that customers are demanding. These enhancements highlighted the value of partnership across the ecosystem, including that of HPE, who acquired Zerto in September 2021.
"To be included as part of CRN's 2022 Channel Chiefs, alongside such accomplished and influential leaders, is truly an honor," Barnhart said. "Zerto continues to build a solid channel program and is thrilled to receive this recognition as we strive to modernize disaster recovery, backup, and data protection so organizations can quickly recover from ransomware and other forms of potential data loss."
"CRN's 2022 Channel Chiefs recognition is given exclusively to the foremost channel executives who consistently design, promote, and execute effective partner programs and strategies," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "We're thrilled to recognize the tireless work and unwavering commitment these honorees put into fostering outstanding business innovation and building strong partner programs to drive channel engagement and success."
CRN's 2022 Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2022 issue of CRN Magazine and online at http://www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs.
About Zerto
Zerto, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, empowers customers to run an always-on business by simplifying the protection, recovery, and mobility of on-premises and cloud applications. Zerto's cloud data management and protection platform eliminates the risks and complexity of modernization and cloud adoption across private, public, and hybrid deployments. The simple, software-only platform uses continuous data protection at scale to converge disaster recovery, backup, and data mobility. Zerto is trusted by over 9,500 customers globally and is powering offerings for Microsoft Azure, IBM Cloud, AWS, Google Cloud, Oracle Cloud, and more than 350 managed service providers.
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. http://www.thechannelcompany.com
