NEW YORK, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Debevoise & Plimpton LLP announced that Eric Dinallo has returned to Debevoise to chair its Insurance Regulatory Practice and join its Financial Institutions and White Collar & Regulatory Defense Groups. A broad gauged financial services lawyer, Eric will focus on developing and executing regulatory strategies for clients involved in transactions in the insurance sector, and counseling financial institutions, including banks and insurers, facing investigations or enforcement actions from insurance regulators, state attorneys general and prosecutors.
Mr. Dinallo previously served as Executive Vice President and General Counsel at Guardian Life Insurance Company of America, where he led the company's legal, regulatory, compliance and government relations functions, as well as its corporate governance activities. Prior to that, Mr. Dinallo was a partner in the Financial Institutions Group at Debevoise from 2010 until 2017. Earlier he served as Superintendent of Insurance for New York State, where he was credited for helping to lead New York and the insurance industry through the financial crisis. He has also held senior executive roles at Morgan Stanley and Willis Group Holdings.
"During his prior tenure at Debevoise, Eric distinguished himself by offering clients the highest quality legal advice, backed by his previous experience as both an accomplished business executive and the lead insurance regulator for New York," said Presiding Partner Michael Blair. "Eric has proven himself to be an outstanding practitioner, industry leader and a vibrant member of the Debevoise community, and we welcome his return to Debevoise."
Mary Beth Hogan, Co-Chair of the Litigation Department, said, "The regulatory and litigation landscape for the insurance sector has never been more dynamic. Eric's breadth of experience and reputation as a collaborative thought leader, which extends from his time as New York's insurance regulator through his years at Debevoise and The Guardian, will advance our ability to offer seamless, cross-practice advice to our financial institution and white collar clients."
"Eric has a proven ability to help insurers develop insightful strategies that balance regulatory requirements with their desired business outcomes," added Nick Potter, Co-Chair of the Financial Institutions Group. "The need for this kind of counsel has never been more important, as new technologies, demographic changes, evolving customer preferences and new market participants continue to transform the insurance landscape. Eric's arrival further bolsters Debevoise's position as the law firm of choice for clients operating in the insurance sector."
Mr. Dinallo said, "Debevoise continues to offer the industry's premier practices for insurance and white collar clients, and is ideally suited to help financial institutions navigate the rapidly changing regulatory landscape. I am excited about returning to the partnership, and look forward to bringing my diverse roles and experiences to bear on behalf of the firm's clients."
Mr. Dinallo received his B.A. from Vassar College, his M.A. from Duke University School of Public Policy and his J.D. from New York University in 1990, where he was Review and Essay Editor of the New York University Law Review. Mr. Dinallo clerked with the Hon. David M. Ebel of the U.S. Court of Appeals, Tenth Circuit in Denver (1990-1991). He is Chairman of the Board of Directors of the American Institute for Stuttering and a member of the Board of Directors of Nazareth Housing, a community-based nonprofit committed to finding supportive and emergency housing for families in need.
