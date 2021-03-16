EATONTOWN, N.J., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FirstService Residential, North America's property management leader, named Eric Zibrosky as business development director in its New Jersey/New York state Condo/HOA division. An accomplished sales professional, Zibrosky brings his experience in developing new business, effective negotiating skills and understanding the real estate market to his new role.
"We're thrilled to welcome Eric to the FirstService Residential family," said Michael Mendillo, president, FirstService Residential. "He is the perfect candidate, bringing not only a wealth of sales experience and expertise but also a knowledge of local real estate."
"I'm excited to have the opportunity to be a part of the FirstService Residential team," said Zibrosky, business development director. "I look forward to contributing to our exceptional service offerings with a focus on cultivating strategic and meaningful partnerships."
In his role, Zibrosky will work closely with community association board members to present FirstService Residential's depth of resources, technology platforms and commitment to service excellence. Zibrosky will report directly to Raymond Tate, vice president, sales.
"We are excited to have Eric on the business development team. His years of sales experience and passion for the industry will serve him well in his new role," said Tate.
Zibrosky has 15 plus years of direct sales and business development experience, and seven plus years in sales management and team leadership, with organizations in the restaurant and hospitality industry. He is also a licensed New Jersey real estate agent.
~ https://www.fsresidential.com/ ~
About FirstService Residential
FirstService Residential is North America's property management leader, partnering with more than 8,500 communities across the U.S. and Canada, including low-, mid- and high-rise condominiums and cooperatives; single-family communities; master-planned, lifestyle and active-adult communities; and mixed-use and rental properties. HOAs, community associations and condos rely on their extensive experience, resources and local expertise to maximize property values and enhance their residents' lifestyles. Dedicated to making a difference, every day, FirstService Residential goes above and beyond to deliver exceptional service.
FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (FSV), a North American leader in the property services sector. Visit http://www.fsresidential.com.
Media Contact
Ilene Jablonski, FirstService Residential, 732-963-0413, ilene.jablonski@fsresidential.com
SOURCE FirstService Residential