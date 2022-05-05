The family-owned glass company will leverage Ms. Bellis' long-standing background in fire-rated glass/ framing systems and security glazing to offer clients end-to-end project support.
PAULSBORO, N.J., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- McGrory Glass, one of the largest family-owned architectural glass companies in the country, announced that Erin Bellis has joined the company as Senior Architectural Sales Representative for the Architectural, Fire-Rated, and Security Glazing Divisions.
Bellis comes to McGrory with 17 years of experience in security and fire-rating glazing solutions.
"We are excited that Erin has become a leading member of the team," says Chris McGrory, President and CEO of McGrory Glass. "Our growing client base will directly benefit from her experience with several of McGrory's key life-safety product lines."
Working with the best fire-rated suppliers in the industry – AGC, Forster, and SCHOTT – McGrory provides environmentally sustainable fire-rated system solutions, with superior sightlines.
"McGrory Glass is uniquely positioned as a comprehensive supplier of both architectural and life-safety products - whether the goal is protection against fire, harmful radiation, bullets, or intruders - and it's a beautiful thing when the two worlds collide," Bellis says. "I'm thrilled to join the team and have the opportunity to help architects, designers, and glaziers access the innovative possibilities now available to them."
Bellis holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics and a Master of Education degree from Slippery Rock University of Pennsylvania. Prior to joining McGrory, she spent eight years as Inside Sales Manager for a leading security glazing organization and its sister company. Bellis started her career in the glass industry as an estimator, and later became an inside sales representative for a heavy commercial and architectural window manufacturer.
"I have always been impressed by the quality and innovation that McGrory is known for," Bellis says. "To see the team use their talents and resources in the performance realm is really exciting, and I'm happy to be a part of this initiative."
"We're honored to welcome Erin to our growing family. McGrory began operating out of a 50 thousand square foot facility back in 1984," says Mike McGrory, Vice President, Sales, Southeast Region. "We have now expanded to 3 different facilities and over 200 thousand square feet of production space, with our newest building dedicated to fire-rated glass and framing, as well as security glazing. At the end of the day, our team's common goal is to make sure McGrory delivers on its promises to provide high quality solutions that help make each project successful. Erin's contributions are invaluable to that goal."
About McGrory Glass:
Founded in 1984, McGrory Glass is still family-owned after over three decades of growth. With four facilities spanning 200,000+ square feet, the management team is committed to the environment and sustainability. The 2.2-acre solar paneled roof of the main warehouse brought McGrory recognition as one of the first major glass fabrication companies to hit net-zero energy consumption. The company offers comprehensive architectural and life-safety glass solutions, including the patented CaptiveHook® Glass Wall, Seismic, & Ceiling Mounting System, as well as an in-house Print Division specializing in innovative structural interlayers and custom decorative films.
To learn more, please visit: https://mcgrory.com/
