EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Feb. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Uptime Legal Systems is excited to announce that it has named Erin Pickar to President and COO.
Erin Pickar has been with Uptime Legal for over a decade, and has been instrumental in supporting the company's continued growth over that time. Erin brings with her years of experience in management, legal, strategic planning and a strong level of management acumen.
In her former role as the company's Chief Operating Officer, Erin oversaw the company's service delivery, client services and operations functions. In her new expanded role as President & COO, Erin serves as second-in-command of Uptime Legal, and is responsible with overseeing the general operations of the company at large.
Uptime Legal continues its rapid growth, and sees this only accelerating in the coming years. Erin's new role as President & COO is necessary for the company to achieve scale.
"We're proud of and excited for Erin in her new role as President & COO," said Dennis Dimka, Uptime Legal's CEO. "Erin has a proven track record of operational excellence, and will support the Uptime as we continue to work towards our company vision."
ABOUT UPTIME LEGAL
Uptime Legal Systems helps law firms manage and grow their practice by delivering world-class cloud, legal technology, and marketing services. Named an Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Company for the past seven consecutive years: Uptime Legal is North America's leading provider of legal technology services.
