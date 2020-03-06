PLANTATION, Fla., March 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ERP Maestro, provider of automated and cloud-based controls for access, security and GRC, announced today that existing company employee and long-term leader in technology development, Jeremy Holovacs, has been named Chief Technology Officer.
Joining the company in 2018, Holovacs has nearly 20 years of software development experience and has held senior software architect, engineer and technical roles in leading industries, including Xerox.
During his tenor at ERP Maestro, Holovacs has been instrumental in the development of the company's Access Reviewer, Access Analyzer for SuccessFactors and multi-application access control products, in addition to a new interface to improve the customer experience and speed performance of ERP Maestro's suite of governance, risk and compliance (GRC), Segregation of Duties (SoD) and internal security solutions.
In his new role, Holovacs will lead product ideation and development for the further innovation of ERP Maestro's cloud technology that serves the SAP market with extension to other applications within the SAP ecosystem and beyond.
"Jeremy's strengths, development experience and leadership experience will help take the company's product innovation to the next level," said ERP Maestro CEO Ken Gabriel. "His focus on customer experience and aligning our products to the needs of our users make him an ideal fit for our senior technology role."
About ERP Maestro
ERP Maestro makes managing access risk, compliance, and security in SAP® environments incredibly easy. Its award-winning cloud platform automates the monitoring, detection, and prevention of internal access and cybersecurity risks in SAP and SAP cloud applications, thereby providing multi-application access controls and minimizing potential breaches and fraud, accelerating remediation and keeping companies secure on the inside. Its industry-leading segregation of duties (SoD) analysis is used by seven of the world's top 10 audit firms and empowers organizations to establish effective governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) processes. Learn more at www.erpmaestro.com.
