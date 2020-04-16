EVANSVILLE, Ind., April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ: ESCA) - "Our first quarter results reflect the benefits of the operational and organizational changes we made during 2019 which enabled us to achieve operational leverage during the quarter and helped drive significant operating income improvement," said Dave Fetherman, President and CEO of Escalade, Inc. "The 16.2% revenue growth was driven by our outdoor categories – basketball, pickleball, and Victory Tailgate. These categories, along with table tennis and billiard accessories, helped to drive the margin improvement. We made progress in reducing inventory and improving turns during the quarter. These efforts resulted in a significant improvement in EPS for our shareholders. We ended the quarter with a strong balance sheet, with available cash and full availability under our $50 million revolving facility with our long-term banking partner, JPMorgan Chase. With the emerging COVID-19 pandemic, we are focused on safeguarding and protecting our employees. Due to shelter in place mandates issued across the country, our e-commerce channel is experiencing increased demand for our fitness and home recreation products. As I turn over the reins to Scott Sincerbeaux, our incoming President and CEO, I want to thank all the employees that make up Escalade for your dedication, commitment and friendship over the years."
Net sales for the first quarter of 2020 were $37.3 million compared to net sales of $32.1 million for the same quarter in 2019, an increase of $5.2 million or 16.2%. The increase in sales was primarily driven by growth in our outdoor categories, including basketball, pickleball and Victory Tailgate.
Gross margin ratio for the first quarter of 2020 was 27.4%, compared to 26.4% for the same period in the prior year. The improvement in gross margin was primarily due to product mix and operational improvements the Company has performed over the last year. Gross profit for the first quarter of 2020 was $10.2 million compared to gross profit of $8.5 million for the same quarter in 2019.
Selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A) were $7.5 million for the quarter compared to $7.7 million for the same period in the prior year, a decrease of $0.2 million or 3.7%. The reduction in SG&A was a result of organizational changes and operating efficiencies put in place during 2019. SG&A, as a percent of sales, for the first quarter of 2020 decreased to 20.0% from 24.1% reported for the same period prior year.
Operating income for the first quarter of 2020 was $2.4 million compared to operating income of $0.4 million for the same period in the prior year.
Net income for the first quarter of 2020 was $2.0 million, or $0.14 diluted earnings per share compared to net income of 0.3 million, or $0.02 diluted earnings per share for the same quarter in 2019.
The Company announced a quarterly dividend of $0.125 per share to be paid to all shareholders of record on June 1, 2020 and disbursed on June 8, 2020.
Escalade, Incorporated and Subsidiaries
Three Months Ended
All Amounts in Thousands Except Per Share Data
March 21,
March 23,
Net sales
$37,289
$32,102
Costs and Expenses
Cost of products sold
27,074
23,625
Selling, administrative and general expenses
7,457
7,745
Amortization
334
338
Operating Income
2,424
394
Other Income (Expense)
Interest expense
(44)
(68)
Other income
46
6
Income Before Income Taxes
2,426
332
Provision for Income Taxes
475
65
Net Income
$ 1,951
$ 267
Earnings Per Share Data:
Basic earnings per share
$ 0.14
$ 0.02
Diluted earnings per share
$ 0.14
$ 0.02
Dividends declared
$ 0.125
$ 0.125
Consolidated Balance Sheets
All Amounts in Thousands Except Share Information
March 21,
December 28,
March 23,
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 6,167
$ 5,882
$ 4,299
Receivables, less allowance of $565; $483; and $548; respectively
32,594
35,450
31,951
Inventories
42,235
42,269
47,744
Prepaid expenses
2,646
3,151
2,986
Prepaid income tax
--
163
1,033
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
83,642
86,915
88,013
Property, plant and equipment, net
14,867
15,111
15,523
Operating lease right-of-use assets
1,581
1,080
878
Intangible assets, net
18,513
18,847
19,447
Goodwill
26,749
26,749
26,381
Other assets
69
77
90
TOTAL ASSETS
$145,421
$148,779
$150,332
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current Liabilities:
Note payable
$ --
$ 135
$ --
Trade accounts payable
6,387
7,765
7,756
Accrued liabilities
8,029
9,689
6,512
Income tax payable
315
--
--
Current operating lease liabilities
730
621
595
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
15,461
18,210
14,863
Other Liabilities:
Long‑term debt
--
--
3,662
Deferred income tax liability
3,537
3,537
3,409
Operating lease liabilities
867
475
288
Other liabilities
387
387
1,094
TOTAL LIABILITIES
20,252
22,609
23,316
Stockholders' Equity:
Preferred stock:
Authorized 1,000,000 shares; no par value, none issued
Common stock:
Authorized 30,000,000 shares; no par value, issued and outstanding –
14,097
14,215
14,471
Retained earnings
111,072
111,955
112,545
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
125,169
126,170
127,016
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$145,421
$148,779
$150,332