 By Escalade, Inc.

EVANSVILLE, Ind., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ: ESCA) – today announced its fourth quarter results for 2021, ended December 25, 2021. The Company posted quarterly revenue of $73.4 million, a decrease of 1.8% over prior year. Quarterly diluted earnings per share were $0.36, which is flat vs. Q4 2020, and an increase of 100% vs. Q4 2019.

Three Year Quarterly Comparison



Three Months Ended

All Amounts in Thousands

December

25, 2021



December

26, 2020



December

28, 2019













Net sales

$73,444



$74,767



$47,044

Cost of products sold

57,127



56,911



36,159

Gross Profit

16,317



17,856



10,885



22.2%



23.9%



23.1%













Operating Income

6,409



6,921



3,511













Net Income

4,871



5,087



2,575













Diluted earnings per share

$0.36



$0.36



$0.18













Average Shares Outstanding

13,611



14,176



14,288

"Our fourth quarter sales decline of 1.8% reflects supply chain challenges rather than a softening of demand for our portfolio of brands." said Walter P. Glazer, Jr., President and CEO of Escalade, Inc. "Demand was particularly strong in archery and pickleball driven by category growth and market share gains. Indoor game sales were hampered by a shortage of timely supply. Once again, higher supply chain, raw material, and inventory carrying costs squeezed gross margins. While net income declined 4.2%, EPS was flat due to a lower share base."

"For the full year, sales increased 14.6% vs. 2020 and 73.7% vs. 2019. Net income declined 5.9% vs. 2020 and increased 236.2% vs. 2019," continued Glazer. "Diluted EPS for the year was $1.76 vs. $1.82, a decline of 3.3%. Given the extraordinary challenges with the supply chain, inflation, and labor shortages, our teams did an outstanding job delivering fun and innovative products to our retail partners and consumers. While we expect continued cost pressures and challenging supply chain conditions in the foreseeable future, we continue to invest and innovate for the long term. Our recent acquisition of Brunswick Billiards® is the latest example of our strategy to invest in leading brands that complement and enhance our existing businesses. We expect Brunswick Billiards® to be accretive to earnings in the latter half of 2022." 

Fourth Quarter Results

Net sales for the fourth quarter of 2021 were $73.4 million compared to net sales of $74.8 million for the same quarter in 2020, a decrease of $1.3 million or 1.8%.

Gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 22.2%, compared to 23.9% for the same period in the prior year. Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $16.3 million compared to gross profit of $17.9 million for the same quarter in 2020.

Selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A) were $9.5 million for the quarter compared to $10.5 million for the same period in the prior year, a decrease of $1.0 million or 10.3%. SG&A, as a percent of sales, for the fourth quarter of 2021 decreased to 12.9% from 14.1% reported for the same period prior year.

Operating income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $6.4 million compared to operating income of $6.9 million for the same period in the prior year.

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $4.9 million, or $0.36 diluted earnings per share compared to net income of $5.1 million, or $0.36 diluted earnings per share for the same quarter in 2020.

The Company announced a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share to be paid to all shareholders of record on March 14, 2022 and disbursed on March 21, 2022.

Full Year Results

Full year net sales for 2021 were $313.6 million compared to $273.6 million in 2020, an increase of $40.0 million, or 14.6%.

Gross margin for full year 2021 decreased to 24.6% from 27.3%. Margins were unfavorably impacted by raw material costs, currency exchange rates, inventory handling costs, and higher transportation costs. Gross profit for 2021 was $77.1 million compared to gross profit of $74.8 million in 2020, an increase of $2.3 million, or 3.1%.

SG&A expenses for full year 2021 were $43.4 million compared to $40.3 million in 2020, an increase of $3.1 million, or 7.6%. As a percent of sales, SG&A decreased to 13.8% from 14.7% in 2020.

Operating income for full year 2021 was $31.9 million compared to $33.0 million in 2020, a decrease of $1.1 million, or 3.4%.

Full year net income for 2021 was $24.4 million, or $1.76 diluted earnings per share compared to net income of $25.9 million, or $1.82 diluted earnings per share for 2020.

ABOUT ESCALADE, INC

Founded in 1922, and headquartered in Evansville, Indiana, Escalade designs, manufactures, and sells sporting goods, fitness, and indoor/outdoor recreation equipment.  Our mission is to connect family and friends creating lasting memories. Leaders in our respective categories, Escalade's brands include Bear® Archery; STIGA® table tennis; Accudart®; RAVE Sports®; Victory Tailgate®; Onix® Pickleball; Goalrilla™; Lifeline® fitness products; Woodplay®; American Heritage Billiards®. Escalade's products are available online and at leading retailers nationwide. For more information about Escalade's many brands, history, financials, and governance please visit www.escaladeinc.com or contact Patrick Griffin, Vice President of Corporate Development & Investor Relations at 812/467-1358.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS 

This report contains forward-looking statements relating to present or future trends or factors that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These risks include, but are not limited to: specific and overall impacts of the COVID-19 global pandemic on Escalade's financial condition and results of operations; Escalade's plans and expectations surrounding the transition to its new Chief Executive Officer and all potential related effects and consequences; the impact of competitive products and pricing; product demand and market acceptance; new product development; Escalade's ability to achieve its business objectives, especially with respect to its Sporting Goods business on which it has chosen to focus; Escalade's ability to successfully achieve the anticipated results of strategic transactions, including the integration of the operations of acquired assets and businesses and of divestitures or discontinuances of certain operations, assets, brands, and products; the continuation and development of key customer, supplier, licensing and other business relationships; Escalade's ability to develop and implement our own direct to consumer e-commerce distribution channel; Escalade's ability to successfully negotiate the shifting retail environment and changes in consumer buying habits; the financial health of our customers; disruptions or delays in our business operations, including without limitation disruptions or delays in our supply chain, arising from political unrest, war, labor strikes, natural disasters, public health crises such as the coronavirus pandemic, and other events and circumstances beyond our control; Escalade's ability to control costs; Escalade's ability to successfully implement actions to lessen the potential impacts of tariffs and other trade restrictions applicable to our products and raw materials, including impacts on the costs of producing our goods, importing products and materials into our markets for sale, and on the pricing of our products; general economic conditions; fluctuation in operating results; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; changes in the securities markets; continued listing of the Company's common stock on the NASDAQ Global Market and/or inclusion in market indices such as the Russell 2000; Escalade's ability to obtain financing and to maintain compliance with the terms of such financing; the availability, integration and effective operation of information systems and other technology, and the potential interruption of such systems or technology; risks related to data security of privacy breaches; and other risks detailed from time to time in Escalade's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Escalade's future financial performance could differ materially from the expectations of management contained herein. Escalade undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements after the date of this report.

Escalade, Incorporated and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited, In Thousands Except Per Share Data)





Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended

All Amounts in Thousands Except Per Share Data

December

25, 2021



December

26, 2020



December

25, 2021



December

26, 2020

















Net sales

$73,444



$74,767



$313,612



$273,649

















Costs and Expenses















Cost of products sold

57,127



56,911



236,482



198,822

Selling, administrative and general expenses

9,479



10,563



43,367



40,315

Amortization

429



372



1,867



1,480

















Operating Income

6,409



6,921



31,896



33,032

















Other Income (Expense)















Interest expense

(475)



(102)



(1,510)



(250)

Other income

39



32



163



140

















Income Before Income Taxes

5,973



6,851



30,549



32,922

















Provision for Income Taxes

1,102



1,764



6,144



6,988

















Net Income

$4,871



$5,087



$24,405



$25,934

















Earnings Per Share Data:















Basic earnings per share

$  0.36



$  0.36



$  1.78



$  1.84

Diluted earnings per share

$  0.36



$  0.36



$  1.76



$  1.82

















Dividends declared

$  0.14



$  0.14



$  0.56



$  0.53

















 

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited, In Thousands)



All Amounts in Thousands Except Share Information



December 25,

2021



December 26,

2020











ASSETS









    Current Assets:









             Cash and cash equivalents



$4,374



$  3,505

             Receivables, less allowances of $457 and $896; respectively



65,991



65,280

             Inventories



92,382



72,488

             Prepaid expenses



7,569



4,068

             Prepaid income tax



739



57

    TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS



171,055



145,398











Property, plant and equipment, net



24,936



18,232

Operating lease right-of-use assets



2,210



1,608

Intangible assets



20,778



22,645

Goodwill



32,695



32,695

Other assets



124



127

    TOTAL ASSETS



$251,798



$220,705











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









        Current liabilities:









            Current portion of long-term debt



$ 7,143



$  -

            Trade accounts payable



15,847



20,947

            Accrued liabilities



24,385



24,271

            Current operating lease liabilities



818



854

        TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES



48,193



46,072











Long-term debt



50,396



30,073

Deferred income tax liability



4,759



4,193

Operating lease liabilities



1,387



763

Other liabilities



448



448

    TOTAL LIABILITIES



105,183



81,549











Commitments and contingencies







--











        Stockholders' equity:









           Preferred stock









                  Authorized:  1,000,000 shares, no par value, none issued









           Common stock









                  Authorized:  30,000,000 shares, no par value









                  Issued and outstanding: 2021 —13,493,332 shares, 2020 —13,919,380 shares



13,493



13,919

           Retained earnings



133,122



125,237

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



146,615



139,156

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



$251,798



$220,705

 

