Consumers can now enjoy the game of Fōwling™ (Football + Bowling) from their own backyards with the new D2C website PlayFowling.com.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Escalade Sports has launched the first-ever portable Fōwling™ game set with digital agency CQL. The Fōwling game (pronounced FOE-ling) brings the combined fun of football and bowling to tailgates, BBQs, and backyard celebrations, where teams try to be the first to knock down all their opponent's pins.
"Becoming the exclusive licensing distributor in November, Escalade Sports needed to launch a new portable Fōwling set and D2C website in under 4 months. With our Shopify Plus platform and CQL as our agency partner, the Escalade team was able to introduce a high-quality, portable Fōwling experience to customers nationwide just in time for Spring," says Nick Martin, General Manager of Games at Escalade Sports. Fōwling's site features a shopping section to view & purchase a portable fowling set, a "How to Play'' section complete with instructions, official AFA rules and videos, and a Fōwling Warehouse location finder.
Fōwling's new website at PlayFowling.com is built on Shopify Plus' commerce platform, which offers a multi-site framework for brands to quickly launch new websites while leveraging the shopping experiences, site optimizations, features and integrations of other brands on the framework. CQL built the Shopify Plus storefront and theme for Fōwling, developed custom middleware to connect to Fōwling's AS400 ERP system, optimized the site for SEO, and integrated the website with Salsify's PIM, Klaviyo, Elevar, Avalara and other third party applications.
"Escalade Sports has celebrated 11 launches with CQL," states Scott Robertson, Managing Director of CQL. "Escalade demonstrates the power of Shopify Plus, providing a scalable framework that allows our clients to expand their business quickly, without high costs or long timelines, and capitalize on new growth opportunities like Fōwling."
ABOUT ESCALADE, INC.
Founded in 1922, and headquartered in Evansville, Indiana, Escalade designs, manufactures and sells sporting goods, fitness, and indoor/outdoor recreation equipment. Our mission is to connect family and friends and create lasting memories. Leaders in our respective categories, Escalade's brands include Bear® Archery; STIGA® table tennis; Accudart®; RAVE Sports®; Victory Tailgate®; Onix® Pickleball; Goalrilla™; Lifeline® fitness products; Woodplay®; Brunswick®. Escalade's products are available online and at leading retailers nationwide. For more information about Escalade's many brands, history, financials, and governance please visit http://www.escaladeinc.com.
About CQL Corp
CQL is a digital commerce agency with a 27+ year history of creating commerce experiences and solutions for inspiring brands and people who love them. CQL's unparalleled technical expertise and experience design coupled with industry leading eCommerce platforms, has helped retailers and manufacturers drive record on-line revenue, build new channels, and envision world-changing ideas. Headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, our clients include PetSmart, e.l.f. Cosmetics, Wolverine Worldwide, Vida Shoes, James Avery Artisan Jewelry, Escalade Sports, Costa Del Mar and more. For more information, call 616-365-1000 or visit CQLCorp.com.
About Shopify Plus
Shopify is a leading provider of essential internet infrastructure for commerce, offering trusted tools to start, grow, market, and manage a retail business of any size. Shopify makes commerce better for everyone with a platform and services that are engineered for reliability, while delivering a better shopping experience for consumers everywhere. Proudly founded in Ottawa, Shopify powers over 1.7 million businesses in more than 175 countries and is trusted by brands such as Allbirds, Gymshark, Heinz, Staples Canada, and many more. For more information, visit shopify.com.
