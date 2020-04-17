WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- eScholar today announced that Wolf Boehme will be promoted to CEO of eScholar, effective May 1, 2020. Mr. Boehme is currently the President of eScholar. He has been instrumental in the company's success, working closely with clients and eScholar product teams. As the CEO of eScholar, Mr. Boehme will provide leadership in innovation, strategy, and marketing.
Mr. Boehme has a long history of commitment and success in education and technology. Prior to joining eScholar, he was an early member of the Bloomberg LP leadership team in which he led key elements of the company's operations and the design of core data systems. Mr. Boehme also spent ten years on the Board of Directors for Grace Outreach, a Bronx-based nonprofit that supports women in their pursuit of education, skills, and employment.
"After founding and leading eScholar as CEO, I'm looking forward to seeing Wolf lead eScholar to new heights," said Shawn Bay, Founder and current CEO of eScholar. "Being part of the eScholar team has been one of the greatest honors of my life. When I first started eScholar in 1997, using data to help individuals was a novel idea. Now, I see it everywhere, from helping a young child participate in an early childhood education program to states adding lap desks to school buses after analyzing their school bus routes. I know the eScholar team will continue to develop innovative ways to serve this community."
Mr. Bay will remain as the Chairman of eScholar. He will be focusing his efforts on applying the Readiness Pathways research and analytics that eScholar developed in recent years.
About eScholar
eScholar connects data, solves problems, and empowers decisions for education agencies across the country. eScholar's solutions suite include statewide longitudinal data systems, P20W data systems, early childhood integrated data systems, unique identifier systems, and more. eScholar's award-winning solutions support the work and education of over 50 million individuals. Since 1997, eScholar solutions have set the standard education data integration and quality management. Learn more at www.escholar.com.
