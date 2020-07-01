NORTH CHELMSFORD, Mass., July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- eSkill, a leading provider of pre-employment skills tests, video interviewing, and behavioral assessment solutions, announced the promotion of Kevin Renner to Director of Sales.
Kevin joined eSkill in 2016 as a Sales Manager and has since helped nearly 500 organizations implement eSkill into their hiring, upskilling and training practices. He has helped these organizations identify top talent in the marketplace through skills testing, behavioral testing, video interviewing, and consulting. He has also helped these organizations identify internal candidates for growth opportunities and identify skills gaps for improving the proficiencies of employees. His career in the employment assessment industry began in 2008 with Kenexa (most recently an IBM company) working on the Prove It! product where he held a variety of sales and technology-related positions.
"Kevin has been a key part of our success, and we are thrilled to promote him to this important position driving growth for the company," said Eric Friedman, Chairman & CEO of eSkill.
According to Jayna Smith, Vice President of Revenue, Kevin's responsibilities have expanded to include training and development as well as additional sales accountability. "His sales have consistently exceeded quota and he has been instrumental training, coaching, and mentoring junior account executives." She added, "He has personally added 441 client accounts in a variety of industries such as call centers, staffing, healthcare, and government to eSkill's impressive client list.
About eSkill
Founded in 2003, eSkill is a leading provider of online assessment software, and provides customizable assessments and skills tests that are accurate, thorough, and compliant predictors of employee success. Since its launch eSkill has become a global leader in the employment testing industry and has expanded its offerings to include cognitive aptitude tests, video interviewing, and behavioral assessments. Its solutions enable hiring and training managers to configure tests from eSkill's extensive pre-employment assessments library to match their hiring and training needs, and reduce the risk of hiring failures and discrimination litigation.
For more information, visit eSkill.com or call 978-649-8020.
