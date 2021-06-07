HOBOKEN, N.J., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shannon has over two years experience with ESM in her previous Account Management role, where she managed the day-to-day agency activities of clients alongside internal agency staff, including the development and upkeep of ESM's internal CRM and order tracking system, ongoing campaign management, and reporting.
As Shannon continuously led the charge on campaign operations and played a large role in the development of integral agency processes, the decision to create separate departments for Client Services and Account Management, with Shannon as the Client Services lead, felt intrinsic to the agency's growth.
Prior to joining ESM in 2019 as an Account Manager, Shannon was Social Media Marketing Manager in the luxury goods sector. Now, she manages a team of Client Services Coordinators and oversees the success of all campaign operations.
Client Services Department
The Client Services team will support the day-to-day needs of all clients alongside the Account Management team. The two departments operate as two sides of one whole, wherein Client Services is in charge of all trafficking, pacing, reporting, and campaign management, while the Account Management team manages all strategy, planning, and client management.
Shannon will be ESM's primary point of contact between the Account Management team and internal Product teams, and work to make sure that all of the planning done in the strategy process translates back into the agency's own internal standard operating procedures.
"Shannon is the backbone of our interconnected departments, and the ideal figure to lead our agency's next chapter," said Lisa Lucibello, Director at ESM. "Since day-one Shannon has been an irreplaceable asset to our team bringing forth organization, project execution, and operational excellence. She is essential to our agency's growth and success".
The distinction of this new Client Services department as separate from the Account Management team is part of the agency's continuous efforts to implement streamlined internal processes that should result in increased efficacies and customer satisfaction. With Shannon as the department lead, this new team will be a key component in ESM's campaign success, operational development, and overall customer retention.
ESM is a media partner that helps brands and agencies uncover unique value in marketing investments. We believe the most successful media campaigns interweave the art of past experience with the science of data analytics. ESM offers end to end media planning, activation, and reporting services. The agency's tech stack provides a connective thread across all channels, but as a team we emphasize the importance human experience plays in predicting outcomes. Whether it's traditional, digital, or emerging media, the knowledge ESM has gained from running campaigns that are large, small, geographically diverse, with different KPIs, goals, and assets gives us a strong library of learnings to apply to future activity.
