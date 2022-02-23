HOBOKEN, N.J., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Electric Symphony Media (ESM) is excited to announce and welcome new team member, Isabel Gray, who joins the Product team as a Product Coordinator.
Isabel joined the agency this January. She is a College of Charleston grad with experience in marketing, social media, and brand and influencer partnerships from her impressive internships. Within her first month, Isabel has hit the ground running in ESM's Product Rotation Program, which provides training across key media products such as Social Media, Paid Search, Programmatic and Digital Media, and Traditional Media Buying. With her background in social media, we think that Isabel is a perfect match to the product team, and will soon be able to master the ins and outs of all of our media products.
"Throughout this transition, the entire team here at ESM has been so supportive and eager to help me succeed, and they've been so dedicated to making sure my transition goes as smoothly as possible," says Isabel of her first few weeks at ESM. "I've already enjoyed seeing the great work culture this team has created where everyone is so open to collaboration and all about teamwork. I've also enjoyed going through all the training sessions and I have especially enjoyed getting to put that knowledge to use when getting some hands-on experience with things like building social media campaigns, supporting the social media calendar, & scheduling posts for the ESM social media channels. I really appreciate all the support from everyone here and look forward to growing with the team!"
In addition to working through the Product Rotation Program, Isabel is tackling other projects and initiatives including working on internal products geared towards improving ESM's research and reporting capabilities. Additionally, Isabel's day to day roles include supporting the ESM owned social media calendar, crafting and scheduling posts for the agency's social media channels, and learning to set up paid social media campaigns for our clients. Overall, Isabel's hard work, enthusiasm, and positive demeanor towards every task she takes on has not gone unnoticed by her team members, and has helped her tremendously to transition into her role.
"Since joining the team at ESM, Isabel has immediately jumped in to help wherever she can," says Product Manager, Briony Smith. "In just a few weeks she has demonstrated her phenomenal work ethic, her ability to take initiative on new projects with little direction, and her eagerness to learn new products. We're so excited to have her on our team, and foresee her being an invaluable player as we continue to grow."
ESM is a media partner that helps brands and agencies uncover unique value in marketing investments. We believe the most successful media campaigns interweave the art of past experience with the science of data analytics. ESM offers end to end media planning, activation, and reporting services. The agency's tech stack provides a connective thread across all channels, but as a team we emphasize the importance human experience plays in predicting outcomes. Whether it's traditional, digital, or emerging media, the knowledge ESM has gained from running campaigns that are large, small, geographically diverse, with different KPIs, goals, and assets gives us a strong library of learnings to apply to future activity.
