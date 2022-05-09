ESM Account Team Grows Adding Tiffany Thomas as an Account Executive
HOBOKEN, N.J., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Electric Symphony Media (ESM) is excited to share and welcome new team member, Tiffany Thomas, who joins the Account team as an Account Executive!
Tiffany joined ESM this month as an Account Executive and is seamlessly adapting to the new role. She is a graduate from Rutgers University, where she earned her bachelor's degree in English, with a Creative Writing minor. Throughout her time at Rutgers, and through different full-time positions post-graduation, including a Production Assistant, Client Relations Specialist, Special Events Business Manager, and an Account Coordinator, she was able to gain significant experience in different fields prior to joining our team. We are certain that her range of professional experience has given Tiffany the skills to excel in her new Account Executive role. On top of that, Tiffany loves to write, and specifically enjoys blog writing during her free time, which we hope will make an appearance on our social channels soon!
"So far, it has been incredible!" says Tiffany of her time at ESM. "I've been learning so much about all that goes into digital media and advertising. The training is super insightful and scheduled in a way where I don't feel overwhelmed. The material I've learned so far is the most useful information I've had to grasp for a job. Not only am I learning so much, but I'm getting along with the team so well! Everyone has been super welcoming and supportive during all of my exams required for training, which makes me more excited to continue my path here!"
Within her first month, Tiffany has already accomplished various Digital Marketing and Social Media trainings and certifications. Additionally, Tiffany has gone through our onboarding program to develop an understanding of different key aspects of the agency like who we are, what we do, and who we work with. In the coming weeks, Tiffany will begin to dive into working with clients through daily client communications, managing projects and client requests, creating media plans and proposals, gathering data to support media recommendations, and much more alongside our Account Management team. With Tiffany's background in both Client & Account Services, we know she is a valuable addition to the team. Her eagerness to learn has made her a joy to have at the agency, and Tiffany's strong written and verbal skills have already been of extreme importance to the Account Management team. She is quickly proving herself to be a key member of the agency in such a short period of time and we look forward to seeing her grow with ESM.
"Since joining the ESM team in March, Tiffany has quickly integrated herself into several key accounts, including several long-standing client and agency partnerships," says Account Director, Ivaliese Chihimie. "As we continue to expand both the Account Management department and our client portfolio, we're excited to have her background in account management and client service as an asset to the team."
ESM is a media partner that helps brands and agencies uncover unique value in marketing investments. We believe the most successful media campaigns interweave the art of past experience with the science of data analytics. ESM offers end to end media planning, activation, and reporting services. The agency's tech stack provides a connective thread across all channels, but as a team we emphasize the importance human experience plays in predicting outcomes. Whether it's traditional, digital, or emerging media, the knowledge ESM has gained from running campaigns that are large, small, geographically diverse, with different KPIs, goals, and assets gives us a strong library of learnings to apply to future activity.
