LOS ANGELES , July 15, 2021 PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ESP Logistics Technology (ESP), a SaaS solutions firm that provides disparate logistics operating systems with a common intraoperative supply chain connectivity platform, is today announcing that it has formed an equity partnership with Gannett Fleming and acquired the firm's GeoDecisions Track platform. Saybrook Management, a strategic investor, operator, and advisor in logistics, productivity enhancement, and technology for the past 30 years, led the technology acquisition and joint venture transaction.
Today, less than 1% of containers, pallets, trucks, chassis, and ships within the supply chain ecosystem produce actionable geospatial information. Simultaneously, the supply chain is strained, with excessive ships at anchor, terminal congestion, long lines of trucks, and gridlocked highways. Even with supply chain operating systems evolving at a rapid pace, these technologies exist in silos and miss one key element: aggregation to make sound business decisions. ESP, a logistics partner of Esri, the world leader in location intelligence, uses location to weave a common thread of interoperability.
"ESP acquired the GeoDecisions Track SaaS product, renaming it the Track and Trace Platform, to enhance the productivity of supply chain businesses and extend our mission to form the backbone of a tech-enabled visibility platform," said Jonathan Rosenthal, CEO of ESP Logistics Technology. "The company's progressive SaaS solutions enhance knowledge in the flow of goods and help equip decision-makers with the data they need for logistics and supply chain planning."
GeoDecisions is a division of Gannett Fleming, a global infrastructure and engineering firm that provides progressive solutions for transportation, earth sciences and natural resources, geospatial, water, power, construction services, and facilities projects. The company's ability to connect communities to solve complex challenges complements the mission of ESP.GeoDecisions works with commercial and governmental organizations to utilize the latest geospatial technology, powering innovation through location.
"GeoDecisions is the premier leader in transportation logistics, with more than 30 years of award-winning solutions," said Bob Scaer, chairman of the board and CEO of Gannett Fleming. "Our innovative platforms have supported the U.S. military through multiple global conflicts, ensuring the safe and efficient delivery of critical resources, protecting our armed forces around the world, and saving millions of dollars."
"This collaboration exemplifies how innovation partnerships can come together within the Esri partner ecosystem to solve critical business problems," said Cindy Elliott, Esri's Business Sector Industry Lead who helps with global go-to-market strategy and management. "With the long-term needs of the supply industry in mind, this relationship with ESP and Gannett Fleming is an example of how complementary industry heavy hitters can more efficiently create change through partnership."
About ESP
ESP's mission is to harness the intelligence of anonymized pools of data to provide industry-wide visibility and predictability that will produce lean supply chains. The flow of goods, from manufacturing and shipping to warehousing and trucking, is a connected ecosystem that currently exists in disparate silos. With services that include geospatial technology and building a data pipeline, the vision is to unearth insights to unlock flow in the logistics and supply chain industries.
ESP plans to deliver a compelling environment for developers to build solutions for thousands of logistics challenges. In February of 2021, Saybrook and Esri announced a strategic alliance to innovate in the logistics industry, enabling transparency, standardization, and advanced analytics across all channels of a connected digital and physical global supply chain ecosystem. ESP's growing influence is supported by GeoDecisions' cloud-based geospatial asset tracking software, Track, that visualizes, manages and analyzes assets. The dashboards and reports provide supply chain decision makers the ability to track assets securely.
About Saybrook
Saybrook is an investment management firm founded in 1990 in Los Angeles, California, having invested, incubated, or managed more than $200 billion in assets across more than 100 companies. Saybrook holds discretion over assets for some of the world's largest and most respected public pension funds, corporations, endowments, foundations, family offices, and individuals. Our focus is on investments in logistics operations and technology that drive efficiencies, leverage Geospatial Intelligence and reduce environmental impacts.
About Gannett Fleming
Founded in 1915, Gannett Fleming is a global infrastructure and engineering firm that provides progressive solutions for construction services, earth sciences, facilities, geospatial, power, transportation, and water projects. We consistently rank among the industry's top design firms and embrace sustainability, innovation, and advanced solutions to solve our clients' complex challenges and improve the communities they serve. Our 2,500+ employees deliver excellence in planning, design, technology, and project management from more than 60 offices around the world. We are ISO 9001:2015Certified, which assures clients that we meet the most rigorous and independently audited quality standards. Gannett Fleming achieved $643 million in revenues in 2020. For more information, visit http://www.gannettfleming.com.
About Esri
Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, helps customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969 in Redlands, California, USA, Esri software is deployed in more than 350,000 organizations globally and in over 200,000 institutions in the Americas, Asia and the Pacific, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, nonprofits, and universities. Esri has regional offices, international distributors, and partners providing local support in over 100 countries on six continents.With its pioneering commitment to geospatial information technology, Esri engineers the most innovative solutions for digital transformation, the Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics. Visit us at esri.com.
