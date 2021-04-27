AUSTIN, Texas, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Esper Regulatory Technologies is pleased to announce its recent partnership with the New Hampshire Department of Education, where the agency will utilize Esper's policy management platform to support their regulatory work.
"Our mission is to help agencies focus on policy, not paperwork. From day one, NH Department of Education has been focused on unlocking efficiencies and driving best practices in regulation. We're excited to roll out Esper to support their work," says Esper CEO Maleka Momand.
Over the course of the next year, Esper will deliver software to support seamless collaboration and research on the agency's regulatory work. "Centralizing and organizing our administrative rules process will allow us to better serve our stakeholders and citizens more efficiently while increasing the transparency of the process," Steve Appleby, Director of the Division of Educator Support and Higher Education.
Esper is a regulatory technology company modernizing how agencies create and manage public policy. To learn more, visit esper.com.
CONTACT: support@esper.com
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/esper-launches-with-new-hampshire-department-of-education-301277365.html
SOURCE Esper