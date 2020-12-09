Today

Snow showers this morning becoming more scattered later. High 38F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%.

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Some clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. High 48F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.