DURHAM, N.C., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading adtech and advertising firm Esquire Advertising has hired Amanda Huntington as its new VP of Finance. Huntington will oversee all day-to-day financial operations while working alongside senior management to develop and communicate company-wide strategies for sustainable growth and increased market share.
"We are thrilled to bring Amanda onto our growing team here at Esquire," said Eric Grindley, Founder and CEO of Esquire Advertising. "Her deep knowledge and extensive experience will provide the support and resources we need to continue growing and moving forward in an ever-changing industry."
Prior to joining Esquire, Huntington had a long and distinguished career in both marketing and finance. Shortly after graduating from the State University of New York College at Geneseo, she co-founded the email marketing firm IntegraClick, helping develop it into an agency with over 100 employees that grossed $120 million in its top-performing year.
Huntington also served as CFO for the retail merchandising company Creative Agency Services Team, and as Director of Operations for the New York Association of Psychiatric Rehab Services, a mental health services and training agency.
"I am excited to work for a dynamic organization that is building its brand through technological innovation, informed decision-making, and hard work," said Huntington. "I'm already very impressed with this team's knowledge and dedication and cannot wait to be a part of it."
About Esquire Advertising:
Founded in 2012, Esquire Advertising is an adtech company with a full-service in-house advertising and marketing agency pushing the limits of advertising performance. The company uses its own unique combination of marketing strategies and proprietary technologies to pinpoint in-market consumers using internet connected device matching technology. Esquire Advertising is highly recognized within the advertising and marketing industry and was featured in both the 2020 and 2021 Inc. 500 lists of the Fastest Growing Private Companies in the United States, as well as the 2022 Fastest Growing Companies in the Americas by the Financial Times. For more information, please visit https://esquireadvertising.com/.
