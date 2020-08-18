Powerful new capabilities will enable brands to enhance CX for people with disabilities and mitigate legal risk
TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - eSSENTIAL Accessibility, the world's foremost Accessibility-as-a-Service provider that empowers organizations to deliver fully accessible and compliant digital experiences, today announced a strategic partnership with BigCommerce, the leading SaaS e-commerce platform for fast-growing and established brands.
Leveraging eSSENTIAL Accessibility's solution, BigCommerce merchants can create and deliver engaging digital experiences that are free from accessibility barriers. Merchants can also feature eSSENTIAL Accessibility's recognizable icon on their website to clearly signify their commitment to digital accessibility and inclusion and ensure all their customers have the opportunity to engage equally.
"As eCommerce continues to capture a larger percentage of total retail sales, it's critical that merchants make their online store available to every consumer," said Brent Bellm, CEO of BigCommerce. "Leveraging the eSSENTIAL Accessibility solution will make it easier for merchants to provide fully accessible digital experiences that empower people and ensure everyone has the opportunity to engage with their brand."
"With the dependence on online shopping more critical than ever, providing an accessible e-commerce experience is essential," said Simon Dermer, CEO of eSSENTIAL Accessibility. "Unfortunately, many online stores still fall short. With roughly 15% of the world's population living with a disability, accessibility is imperative1. This partnership with BigCommerce will elevate digital inclusion and make it easy for enterprise brands to ensure all customers are included, whether they're shopping on a mobile app or desktop device."
BigCommerce merchants leveraging eSSENTIAL Accessibility's comprehensive digital accessibility solution will enjoy the ability to:
- Increase customer engagement. With the support of eSSENTIAL Accessibility, BigCommerce merchants will have the ability to reach more customers, including those who require certain accommodations to access and navigate the web.
- Mitigate legal risk. Merchants can protect their business from the threat of legal action by achieving and remaining compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), Section 508, Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) and other global compliance standards.
- Elevate their brand. Inclusive experiences are better for business – by ensuring their digital properties are compliant with global standards, merchants will connect with more customers, mitigate legal risk, and enhance their overall user experience.
About BigCommerce
BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecommerce platform that empowers merchants of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. As a leading open SaaS solution, BigCommerce provides merchants sophisticated enterprise-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2B and B2C companies across 120 countries and numerous industries use BigCommerce to create beautiful, engaging online stores, including Ben & Jerry's, Skullcandy, Sony and Woolrich. Headquartered in Austin, BigCommerce has offices in San Francisco, Sydney and London. Learn more at www.bigcommerce.com.
About eSSENTIAL Accessibility
eSSENTIAL Accessibility is the smarter way to digital accessibility compliance. As the leading ADA Accessibility-as-a-Service platform, we power brands to empower people by helping them deliver inclusive web, mobile, and product experiences that comply with global regulations, and ensure that people of all abilities have equal access. Learn more at essentialaccessibility.com
