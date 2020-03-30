AUSTIN, Texas, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Essentium, Inc., a leading provider of 3D printing technology for additive manufacturing, today announced it is partnering with LEHVOSS Group, a leading innovator of chemical and mineral specialties, to develop high-performance materials for industrial-scale additive manufacturing. Created specifically for extrusion-based 3D printing processes, the materials meet the standards required for industry applications in aerospace, automotive, oil and gas, biomedical and electronic manufacturing sectors.
The high cost of 3D printing materials has been a significant obstacle hindering additive manufacturing innovation. In addition, the low performance of materials optimized but not developed for 3D printing has inhibited additive manufacturing success. Manufacturers want polymers they trust and that offer certified standards in their applications.
Essentium and LEHVOSS are addressing this challenge by combining LEHVOSS' extensive experience in thermoplastic high-performance compounds with Essentium's expertise in polymer and composite chemistry to develop engineering-grade materials precisely tuned and certified for a wide range of industry applications.
After two years of collaborative research and development, Essentium has launched a line of PEEK and High-Temperature Nylon (HTN) materials using LUVOCOM® 3F compounds. The materials offer easy printability and non-warping properties, as well as heat and chemical resistance and high mechanical strengths, enabling quality end-parts that can withstand the rigors of the factory floor. Certified on the Essentium High Speed Extrusion (HSETM) 3D Printing Platform, the materials are suitable for applications such as mechanical engineering, medical technology and parts subject to high stresses for the engine compartment and drive train in the automotive sector.
Thomas Collet, Director 3D Printing Materials & Marketing, LEHVOSS Group: "Partnering with Essentium is a win-win for our industrial customers. Essentium is at the forefront of material science and together we will create a wider range of 3D printing materials certified to meet the performance standards they expect in their end-use parts. Not only will this speed time-to-market and lower the cost to produce the highest quality parts, it will also spur innovation for new additive manufacturing applications."
Brandon Sweeney, Ph.D., Head of R&D for Materials and Co-founder, Essentium, Inc.: "While there are many compounding companies that optimize materials for 3D printing, few can rival LEHVOSS' manufacturing knowledge and their approach for designing compounds specifically for extrusion-based 3D printing processes. With LEHVOSS we have a true partner who shares our passion in applying material science innovation to accelerate industrial-scale additive manufacturing. We have already seen strong demand for our PEEK and HTN materials and look forward to developing new materials that give manufacturers the trust and confidence to shift from prototyping to full-scale production using 3D printing."
About LEHVOSS Group
The LEHVOSS Group under the management of Lehmann&Voss&Co. is a group of companies in the chemicals sector that develops, produces and markets chemical and mineral specialities for various industrial clients. Lehmann&Voss&Co., Hamburg, was founded in 1894 as a trading company. Since that time, the owner-run company has evolved into a powerful global organization – with long-standing connections and with its own production sites. With the 3D printing product lines LUVOSINT® and LUVOCOM® 3F the LEHVOSS Group offers innovative and customized polymers for 3D printing. They are dedicated to the most common technologies as powder bed fusion and fused filament fabrication (FFF). The materials provide good processability and excellent material properties..
About Essentium
Essentium, Inc. provides industrial 3D printing solutions that are disrupting traditional manufacturing processes by bringing product strength and production speed together, at scale, with a no-compromise engineering material set. Essentium manufactures and delivers innovative industrial 3D printers and materials enabling the world's top manufacturers to bridge the gap between 3D printing and machining and embrace the future of additive manufacturing.
