NAPLES, Fla., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The team at Galbraith Law is pleased to announce that Attorney Greg Herman-Giddens has joined the firm serving their Naples, FL and Chapel Hill, NC offices in the areas of estate planning and trust administration.
"We are honored to add Greg to our team. He is a problem solver and extremely qualified to meet the daily challenges of identifying elevated estate planning solutions for our clients," said Brad Galbraith, Managing Partner for Galbraith, PLLC."
Before joining the firm, Greg was an attorney at Henderson Franklin. Prior to that, Greg ran his own law firm in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, Miami, Florida and New York, New York.
Greg earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of North Carolina and his Juris Doctor degree from Tulane University Law School. He earned his Master of Laws (LL.M.) Degree in Estate Planning from the University of Miami School of Law.
He is a Board Certified Specialist in Estate Planning and Probate Law in North Carolina.
Over his 30+ year career, Greg has received much recognition, including being honored as a Florida Super Lawyer in Estate Planning and Probate Law (2021), a North Carolina Super Lawyer in Estate Planning and Probate Law (2007, 2011, and 2017-2020) and named a "Top Lawyer" by Naples Illustrated magazine (2020-2021).
He was also named one of North Carolina's Legal Elite in Tax and Estate Planning (2007, 2011) and a Triangle Impact Financial Leader (Triangle Business Leader Magazine, 2008).
Greg is admitted to practice in all Florida, New York, North Carolina, and Tennessee state courts, as well as in the Supreme Court of the United States, U.S. Tax Court, and the U.S. District Court, Middle District of North Carolina.
Greg is a member of the Florida Bar and its Senior Lawyers Committee, Real Property, Probate, and Trust Law Section, Tax Section and leads its newly-formed Mental Health Project, as part of the Section's Mental Health and Wellness Initiative. He is also a member of the Lee County and Collier County Bar Associations, and is a member of the Estate Planning and Fiduciary Law Section of the North Carolina Bar Association. Additionally, Greg is a Fellow of the American Bar Foundation and is a past president of both the Orange County (NC) Bar Association and the 18th Judicial District Bar.
Greg is a member of WealthCounsel, LLC. He serves on the Carolina Meadows Board of Directors in Chapel Hill, NC, serves on the Membership Committee of the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners ("STEP"), and is a pro bono panel member for North Carolina Center for Nonprofits. He previously served on the Board of Directors for the Chatham County Chamber of Commerce and Habitat for Humanity for Orange County. Greg is also a member of the Phi Beta Kappa honor society and Psi Chi, the International Honor Society in Psychology.
About Galbraith Law
Galbraith Law is a leading estate planning law firm with offices in Naples, Florida, Indianapolis, Indiana and Chapel Hill, NC. They help clients define their legacy through elevated estate planning solutions.
With such a large percentage of generational wealth being lost through fill-in-the blank, document-based estate planning strategies, Galbraith Law explores opportunities with clients through a more personal lens. Their attorneys have developed customized planning solutions for over $50 billion of client assets. They empower families by showing them what is possible and helping them successfully plan for today and protect for tomorrow. Learn more at http://www.Galbraith.Law.
