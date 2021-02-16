VANCOUVER, Wash., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Esther Cho Liu has been named President of LSW Architects. The Washington-based firm announced Liu's appointment at the company's first quarterly kickoff meeting of 2021, which brought the company together via Zoom.
Liu, a Principal at LSW since 2018, brings nearly three decades of experience in urban architecture to the firm, where she heads up mixed-use and housing projects. Her leadership and people-first mindset have been instrumental in helping LSW and its growing team thrive through the challenges presented during 2020.
"Esther is a natural leader at LSW, who the team wholly trusts and respects," said LSW CEO, Casey Wyckoff. "We are thrilled to recognize the immense impact she has had on our work and team. As we look ahead at an exciting year in 2021, we are looking forward to seeing her lead the team to do their best, most courageous work for our clients and the community."
Her appointment as President is effective immediately.
About LSW Architects, PC
LSW Architects is a firm dedicated to building active, inspired communities through innovative design solutions and ideas. Founded in 1955, the firm's extensive experience covers new construction, renovation, feasibility studies, and master planning for private and public projects in the educational, recreational, multi-family housing, and office sectors.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/esther-cho-liu-named-president-of-lsw-architects-301229325.html
SOURCE LSW Architects