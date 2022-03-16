LOS ANGELES, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Estrella Media, the transformative Spanish language media company serving a diverse multiplatform Latino audience in the U.S., today announced the elevation of seven executives on its sales team. Steve Mandala, Chief Revenue and Local Media Officer made the announcement.
Brian Fisher was promoted from Vice President, Digital Sales to Senior Vice President, Digital Sales, and Rogerio Alves was named to replace him as Vice President, Digital Sales. In addition, market leaders Claudia Santana, Daniel Lowry, Nic Valls, BJ Perez, and Reza Hariri were promoted to Vice President and Regional Director of Sales roles.
"Since joining the Estrella Media team three months ago, I've been impressed with these leaders' passion, creativity, and best-in-class work," said Mandala. "With this organizational alignment, we create the framework to change and fuel the Hispanic marketplace. This team will lead and develop diverse teams who educate and advocate for the important Estrella audience. It is a strengthened marketplace with Estrella, and with this change, we will continue to shape how brands, agencies, and audiences support the Hispanic audience and content."
Leading the announcement is Brian Fisher, promoted to Senior Vice President of Digital Sales. He was formerly Vice President, Digital Sales for the company. In his elevated role, Fisher continues to drive the national digital sales opportunities and strategy for Estrella Media's AVOD, FAST, and digital platform sales. He reports to Mandala and remains based in New York.
"Brian has taken a leadership role within the national sales team through his effective work in growing our digital sales and taking on direct responsibility for network sales. He has elevated the company's sales position through his work, and his commitment to excellence is obvious to all of us. He is the right person to lead this very important area of the company," said Mandala.
Rogerio Alves will replace Fisher as Vice President of Local Digital Sales. Alves will continue to grow Estrella Media's digital business, focusing on local digital sales working with all of Estrella's local sales leaders and account executives. He reports to Fisher and is based in New York.
Vice President and Regional Director of Sales promotions include:
Claudia Santana, formerly General Sales Manager in Los Angeles, will have responsibility for all of Estrella Media's Southern California television and radio stations and digital properties, including EstrellaTV's flagship television station KRCA in Los Angeles and KSDX in San Diego, and radio stations Que Buena in Los Angeles and Riverside (KBUE, KBUA, KEBN, and KRQB), and La Ranchera (KWIZ). Jose Luis Ramirez, General Sales Manager, KRQB, reports will report to Santana. Santana reports to Mandala and is based in Estrella's Burbank offices.
Nicolas Valls, formerly General Manager of WGEN, will have continued responsibility for sales for Miami TV station WGEN and expanded responsibility for Estrella's WASA TV station in New York. He reports to Mandala and is based in Estrella's Miami station offices.
Daniel P. Lowry, formerly Director of Sales for Dallas, will oversee Estrella's Texas television and radio stations and digital properties, including television stations KMPX (Dallas) and KZJL (Houston), radio stations La Raza (KNOR in Dallas; KTJM and KNTE in Houston), Luna (KBOC in Dallas), El Norte (KQQK in Houston), and La Ranchera (KZZA in Dallas). Wynette Ortiz, Director of Sales, Houston, and Alex Fernandez, General Sales Manager, Dallas, will report to Lowry. Lowry reports to Mandala and is based in Estrella's Dallas offices.
BJ Perez, formerly General Sales Manager, Denver, will continue his sales responsibilities for Denver TV station KETD and expand his role to oversee Chicago TV station WESV. He reports to Mandala and is based in Estrella's Denver offices.
Reza Hariri, formerly General Sales Manager, San Francisco, will continue his sales responsibilities for San Francisco TV station KEMO and add responsibility for Phoenix TV station KVPA. He reports to Mandala and is based in Estrella's San Francisco offices.
About Estrella Media, Inc.
Estrella Media is a leading Spanish-language media company and one of the largest U.S. producers of Spanish-language video and audio content for multiplatform distribution worldwide, with a library of over 20,000 hours of original video content.
Estrella Media's content studio feeds all its digital and linear media platforms, including EstrellaTV, its national broadcast television network that is seen in over 40 million U.S. households on 17 owned or operated stations and over 30 affiliated stations, as well as through cable and satellite providers and digital streaming platforms; Estrella News, the first 24/7 Spanish-language multiplatform digital news network in the U.S.; and Estrella Games, the first 24/7 curated Spanish-language game show channel in the U.S. In 2021, Estrella Media's digital content surpassed one billion viewership minutes.
Estrella Media also owns and operates 16 radio stations and the Don Cheto Radio Network, airing on affiliated stations throughout the U.S., featuring one of the nation's most popular radio talents, Don Cheto. Estrella Media also produces large-scale music festivals, concerts, and special events throughout the U.S.
To learn more about Estrella Media and see company updates, please visit Estrella Media at estrellamedia.com, and follow us on Twitter @Estrellamedia_, Facebook @Estrellamediainc, and LinkedIn @Estrella Media, Inc.
