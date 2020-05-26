AUSTIN, Texas, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eterneva announced today that Dr. Robert E. Chodelka will be the first member to join its new Scientific Advisory Board. Dr. Chodelka will bring his expertise and guidance to the Eterneva team as they continue to expand their already innovative, lab-grown diamond process and put transparency at the forefront of their mission. Dr. Chodelka's responsibilities will include participating in regular advisory meetings, further elevating the knowledge of Eterneva staff members, building out Eterneva's Austin-based HPHT diamond facility, and consulting on memorial diamond R&D efforts surrounding color and size.
With more than 20 years of experience working in the diamond industry, Dr. Chodelka will be essential in Eterneva's scientific growth. As the CEO of man-made diamond growing company, Ziemer Swiss Diamond Art AG, and having grown diamonds from several different personal carbon sources in the past, Dr. Chodelka is well equipped for this position. Dr. Chodelka is considered an early pioneer for his role in developing and significantly improving the HPHT diamond growth process in the mid to late 1990's. While some of these improvements over the years include increased size and new colors, he continues to devote a portion of his time and efforts to look for new ways to make the process even more environmentally friendly and safe than the current state. Dr. Chodelka graduated from Pennsylvania State University with his BS in Ceramic Science and Engineering and later from the University of Florida, where he received his PhD in Materials Science and Engineering.
"Adelle and the entire team are dedicated to scientific transparency and growth, so joining the Eterneva team as an advisor was an easy and exciting decision," says Dr. Chodelka. "I am inspired by their ambition to make a difference in the grief wellness space and hope to strategically advise them on their already innovative approach."
"We could not be more excited to welcome Dr. Chodelka to our team. He is one of the most well-respected professionals in the space and his unmatched knowledge of the man-made diamond industry will provide our consumers with yet another layer of scientific transparency," says CEO and Co-founder of Eterneva, Adelle Archer.
Eterneva's long-standing mission has been prioritizing customers and supporting them through their unique grief journey. By being equally committed to improving the scientific process, Eterneva plans to expand its newly implemented Scientific Advisory Board with industry experts to ensure transparent and trusted relationships with their customers. Already, they have invested in memorial diamond transparency for customers by sending cremated remains samples for total carbon analysis to B&B Laboratory, a third-party analytical chemistry lab. The lab found cremated remains to contain 0.5-4% total carbon (organic and inorganic carbon). Eterenva also offers all customers the ability to have their loved one's cremated remains tested for total carbon before proceeding with the memorial diamond journey, as well as a detailed description of the entire process with photos and videos every step of the way.
About Eterneva
Eterneva is a consumer technology company and grief wellness brand that celebrates lives by making diamonds from ashes. Eterneva designed an intricate eight-month process to create these soulful remembrances, which is a journey that is as special as the diamond and the person behind it. Customers personalize diamonds' size, color, cut, and inscriptions, so they serve as meaningful connections to their lost loved one. From interactive video packaging to hand-written letters, to a courier service that hand-delivers the diamond in a homecoming service, customers experience a level of thoughtfulness they've never seen before. Eterneva is based in Austin, TX, and was recently featured on Shark Tank, and on both Inc and Forbes' 30 Under 30 lists. To learn more visit eterneva.com, hear from customers at Eterneva reviews, and learn more about the science of ashes to diamonds.
