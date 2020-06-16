eTheRNA Raises EUR 34 Million in Series B Financing to Accelerate Multiple mRNA Therapeutic Development Programs Through to Clinical Proof of Concept

- Advancing oncology and infectious diseases pipeline, including new SARS-CoV-2 program - Proprietary mRNA TriMix technology provides unprecedented immune responses - Ongoing clinical trials in metastatic melanoma and breast cancer - Proprietary LNP platform for intravenous delivery to enter clinical development in HPV-positive cancer - Enlarged international investor syndicate includes a new corporate investor