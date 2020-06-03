BURLINGTON, N.C., June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ethos Creative Group, an award-winning creative agency based in North Carolina, announced today that George Stearns has joined the agency as Vice President of Strategy and Business Development. In this newly established position, Stearns will play a key role in guiding Ethos' future growth and in developing new market opportunities for the agency.
"We are proud to announce this addition to the Ethos family," says Christine Xoinis, co-founder and creative partner at Ethos. "George will lead new business development and also play a key role in supporting current growth and business expansion with current clients."
"We're continuing our drive to push innovation in creative services that drive business for current and future clients," adds Matt Mullen, co-founder and creative partner at Ethos. "We're excited about George's ability to lead an expansion in our strategic capabilities."
George brings deep and broad experience to this leadership role. His professional background spans the technology, travel, and professional/marketing services sectors. Most recently, George served as vice president of marketing for North State, a fiber internet and information technology services company based in High Point, N.C. In his six years with North State, George led the formation of a high-performance marketing team with overall responsibility for meeting revenue and profitability goals, brand strategy, marketing communications and product development.
"For several years, I've had a great respect for the talent and creativity at Ethos," said Stearns. "Having already done work for brands such as Radisson Hotel Group, Hallmark and Microsoft, they have made great strides in establishing the business as a leading Triad-based marketing agency. I have no doubt that Ethos has a very bright future, and I'm thrilled to be a part of it."
Prior to North State, George held a number of strategy, business planning and marketing leadership roles, including executive vice president of Piedmont Triad Partnership, Chief Operating Officer of Pace, senior manager of United Airlines Media, GM of Strategic Partnerships for Delta Air Lines, and Director of Product Development for the Walt Disney Company.
George earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from N.C. State University and an MBA from the University of Virginia Darden School of Business.
About Ethos
Ethos Creative Group is a boutique agency that offers premium creative services for select clients. Ethos thinks strategically to help build brands, communicate objectives and enhance organizational reputations. Ethos has won a number of prestigious competitions for branded content such as the Apex Awards for Publication Excellence, the Pearl Awards and the Communicator Awards. Ethos is proud to be a woman-owned and minority-owned business. For more information on Ethos Creative Group, visit www.ethoscreate.com.
Please contact Bailey Profitt at +1 336-233-4325 or bailey.profitt@ethoscreate.com for high-resolution imagery, more information about Ethos Creative Group, or to arrange an interview with company leadership.
