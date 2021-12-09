(PRNewsfoto/The Euclid Chemical Company)

CLEVELAND, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Euclid Chemical, a leading manufacturer of concrete and masonry construction products, has announced that they will be participating at World of Concrete (WOC) 2022. The event, which takes place January 17-20 in Las Vegas, is a four-day convention that serves as the concrete industry's largest event for building professionals.

As part of this year's WOC event, Euclid Chemical will participate in the following sessions:

In addition, Euclid Chemical will donate a concrete sealer and webinar training package at the Concrete Industry Management (CIM) silent/live auction on January 19. Developed specifically to grow the concrete industry, the CIM program provides four-year Bachelor of Science degrees in Concrete Industry Management to graduates at participating universities. To date, more than 1,000 individuals have graduated through the program, with an additional 500 currently enrolled.

This year's auction will help support CIM programs at Middle Tennessee State University, New Jersey Institute of Technology, Texas State University, California State UniversityChico, South Dakota State University and the CIM Executive MBA degree program, as well as help to fund various scholarships offered by organizations in the concrete industry.

About Euclid Chemical

Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Euclid Chemical has served the global building market for more than a century as a leading manufacturer and supplier of specialty products and technical support services for the concrete and masonry construction industry. Euclid Chemical's expansive product line includes admixtures, fiber reinforcement, concrete repair products, flooring materials, decorative concrete systems and more. Learn more at www.euclidchemical.com.

