NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Eurasia Group Foundation (EGF) announced today that Dr. Zuri Linetsky has been hired as a research fellow. Based in Washington DC, Dr. Linetsky will conduct original research and analysis for EGF's Independent America project, exploring the advantages and policy implications of a less militarized US foreign policy. Dr. Linetsky has spent nearly a decade consulting for governmental and non-governmental organizations in conflict-affected and fragile regions, assessing the implementation of development and foreign aid programs. He will focus on US grand strategy and US foreign policy in Asia.
Allyn Summa, executive director, commented, "I am delighted to welcome Zuri to our growing team at EGF. His expertise in national security and US foreign policy, as well as his first-hand knowledge as a practitioner having worked in conflict zones across the globe, will help us better articulate US security interests in Asia and the world, and more thoughtfully engage the complexities that surround great power competition."
Dr. Linetsky most recently worked at DevTech Systems, Inc. where he served as Director of Monitoring, Evaluation, Research, and Learning, and as Chief of Party when he spent six months in Nigeria assessing the impact of American aid programs across the country. Prior to DevTech, Dr. Linetsky worked at Social Impact, Inc. where he designed and led assessments of US programs in countries affected by fragility and conflict.
Dr. Linetsky's experience evaluating the effectiveness of America-funded international aid, counterterrorism, countering violent extremism, and security cooperation programming in Africa, Asia, as well as Mexico and Central America has provided him with valuable insight into national security, resource allocation, and the implications of a militarized US foreign policy.
"I'm thrilled to join EGF," says Linetsky. "I have spent my career studying the micro-level impacts of American grand strategy. I look forward to shifting my attention to the formulation of grand strategy itself. I hope to apply what I have learned in the field to informing a more nuanced discussion of the use of force in the pursuit of American national interests. Lessons I've learned working throughout the global South will help me inform a thoughtful discussion of US foreign policy in Asia, as well."
Mark Hannah, a senior fellow at EGF who leads the Independent America project, also welcomed Mr. Linetsky: "EGF has hired Zuri Linetsky at a turning point for US foreign policy. A broad and original thinker committed to empirical rigor and fresh ideas, Zuri is uniquely qualified to help EGF expand its impact and explore critical questions about America's role in the world."
EGF is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization committed to helping people make meaning out of the impact geopolitics has on their lives and empowering them to get involved in the issues that matter to them most. EGF takes complex issues and ensures they are accessible to everyone through traditional and nontraditional media, including events and meetings, papers and presentations, videos, infographics, podcasts, and the full array of social media. http://www.egfound.org.
