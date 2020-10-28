European Commission Grants Marketing Authorization for ARIKAYCE® Liposomal 590 mg Nebuliser Dispersion for the Treatment of NTM Lung Infections Caused by MAC in Adult Non-CF Patients with Limited Treatment Options

-- ARIKAYCE is the First and Only Therapy Approved in Both the European Union and United States for This Difficult-To-Treat Condition -- -- Planned Product Launches to Begin in Germany, Followed by UK and Other EU Countries --