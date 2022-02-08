BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TerraScale Inc., a green technology and infrastructure development company reinventing the future of global sustainable development models today announced that Zoran Jelic has joined the company's Board of Directors.
Jelic is a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) expert with 30 years of experience in large-scale project master planning in Europe. Jelic is the EU Project Coordinator for C.R.E.A.M. Europe. Jelic is also the co-founder of the ImPPPact Global Alliance Ecosystem, and Global Coordinator for the Public Private Partnership Alliance, an initiative that implements the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) through People First Public Private Partnerships (PfPPPs) infrastructure projects.
"I am extremely excited for the work that we will be doing together at TerraScale," said Jelic. "Using people-first PPP projects to further digital infrastructure development all over the world, combined with initiatives to achieve the 17 SDGs will make a huge difference for millions of people all over the world."
The projects at ImPPPact are supported with the help of Geospatial Intelligence, Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and the Internet of Everything (IoE) Technology. Jelic developed the EuroPPP and Master Plan initiatives of the C.R.E.A.M. Europe PPP Alliance, whose promotional campaigns led to the implementation of infrastructure PPP projects across political and economic institutions, like the European Commission and the EIB.
"TerraScale is honored to invite Mr. Jelic to our Board of Directors," Danny Hayes, CEO of TerraScale said. "Mr. Jelic's experience in infrastructure project development based on Life-Cycle Project Alliancing and Project Financing according to sustainability and resiliency criteria will help TerraScale achieve its ambitious mandate."
Jelic is also a member of multiple committees, including the Strategic Committee of the World Association of PPP Units and PPP Experts (WAPPP).
TerraScale is a green technology and infrastructure development company reinventing the future of global sustainable development models. TerraScale places green energy, digital infrastructure and cybersecurity at the center of its data center development projects and solutions. Bringing together the best-in-class partners and service providers across technology, green engineering, cybersecurity, real estate, energy construction firms, and more, TerraScale modernizes businesses and communities around the world- creating solutions and infrastructure that are future-proof.
