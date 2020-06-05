Personalized service offers free advice to US and Canadian individuals and businesses, leveraging over a decade of expertise in erasing malicious, erroneous, or unwanted information while enhancing positive reputations
BARCELONA, Spain, June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eliminalia, dedicated to the 'right to be forgotten', and enabling fresh starts for people and businesses, is expanding across the Atlantic to establish a foothold in North America with an initial presence in Los Angeles and Chicago. Established in Spain in 2012, Eliminalia has helped thousands of people and businesses erase their past and repair their reputations, whether caused by erroneous information, mistaken identity, or malicious intent.
"Increasingly strict privacy laws have empowered us to go beyond traditional online reputation management to deliver a holistic reputation service," says Dídac Sánchez, founder and President of Eliminalia. "Now, we are taking those learnings and bringing them to America."
Eliminalia serves a broad range of businesses and individuals, including celebrities who appreciate their dedication to complete privacy, thanks to a team of technicians who uncover all negative information wherever it resides – blogs, review sites, social media, even state registers. Once uncovered, Eliminalia uses propriety tools to remove unwanted information from the internet, even taking any necessary legal action required to achieve the desired results.
Services they will be offering in North America include:
- Erasing negative information on search engines, in social media, and across the internet
- Complete removal of undesired information from mass media including de-indexing and removal at the source as well as on search engines
- Elimination of spurious social media information including fake profiles or false negative information about you or your brand
- Deletion of videos or photographs even if they have already become viral on social media
Eliminalia's unique combination of services are unmatched in the worldwide reputation management marketplace, and their unique money-back guarantee has garnered them a customer satisfaction rating of over 99%. Eliminalia provides an application that allows clients to monitor the progress of their work and guarantees confidentiality through non-disclosure agreements.
"Reputation impacts job searches, getting new clients, or overall business goodwill," said Sánchez. "We are committed to liberating people from the albatross that negative information represents."
Eliminalia can be found online at www.eliminalia.com
Media Contact:
Antonella Lo Re
Director of North America
ELIMINALIA GROUP
a.lore@eliminalia.com
+41 (91) 912-1010