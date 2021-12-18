NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New Orleans, Louisiana, based Eustis Mortgage Corporation is acquiring Canton, Ohio, based Signature Mortgage Corporation. They have announced that Signature Mortgage will now be a part of Eustis Mortgage Company.
As such, the 30+ member team that are now a part of the Canton, Ohio, office will join Eusits Mortgage and become a part of the Eustis Family. Together, the two companies have a combined 90 years in the business of mortgage lending and operations. They each possess similar characteristics in how they approach the mortgage business for their clients and their general appreciation for the employee family. Eustis has a particular expertise in the utilization of technology to manage efficiency, which Signature Mortgage will embrace as they move forward together.
The Signature Group name will be embraced as part of the Eustis Mortgage internal operations structure and for technology purposes. Bob Catlin will remain with the company as a trusted leader on the executive team and will assume the role of Senior Vice President coordinating the partnership as business moves forward. Eustis will now handle all corporate support such as Human Resources, Administration Support, Capital Markets, Marketing, Accounting, and other administrative functions.
Eustis Mortgage's new location in Ohio, which was formerly Signature Mortgage Corporation, has officially launched and will continue to integrate operations and technology. The location will remain at 4790 Douglas Cir. NW, Canton, OH 44718, and keep their same phone number as 330-305-1996.
As Eustis Mortgage continues to grow and expand into new markets and nationally, the company will continue to discuss further opportunities with both mortgage professionals and companies looking for growth and acquisition opportunities. The company celebrates providing professionals that want to take better control of their careers and expand their business to a company that allows leaders to have a voice in the direction of the company. Eusits continues to actively pursue the right acquisitions that make sense based on business and cultural connections.
About Eustis Family of Companies
Eustis Mortgage Corporation is headquartered in New Orleans, LA, and has been in business since 1956. Eustis Family of Companies is the branded entity that includes: Finance Home America; Verity Mortgage; Legacy Mortgage; and Prosperity Mortgage Advisors. The company philosophy is to celebrate the entrepreneurial spirit of the individual brands that make up Eustis Family of Companies. The approach keeps the individual brands intact, yet provides the support system of a larger company equipped with the resources necessary to deliver loans to the client community. The goal of Eustis Family of Companies is to support our loan officers throughout the region and allow them to function, grow and expand.
About Signature Mortgage
Founded in 1996, Signature Mortgage is an INC 500 fastest growing company and has closed over $5.75 billion in residential loans, equating to over 25,000 customers since opening. The company celebrates a 5-STAR Rating on social media for delivering world-class customer service and communication throughout the mortgage process. Company agents are licensed in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Ohio, Michigan, Tennessee, Indiana, and Colorado.
Kate deKay, CEO EUSTIS Mortgage
"Over the past few years, Bob Catlin and I have developed a mutually beneficial relationship based on trust and business acumen." said Kate deKay, CEO Eustis Mortgage. "As such, when Bob sought a company to entrust his legacy, he knew that his company brand, and more importantly, his people would be well taken care of as part of the Eustis family. As Bob built his company over 25 years, he knew he needed a company that shared the same values, longevity, stability, and family. We could not be happier to welcome the Signature Mortgage team to the Eusits family."
Bob Catlin, President and CEO of Signature Mortgage
"After 25 years, $5.75 billion in closed loans, with over 25,000 satisfied clients, it was time to select a strategic partner with a like-minded and progressive independent mortgage bank – Eustis Mortgage. Eustis Mortgage provides cutting edge technology and operational efficiencies required to thrive in the ever changing and highly competitive mortgage industry." Mr. Catlin also stated, "It was important to protect my staff in this move as we all made the transition and it's business as usual."
