CAIRO, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Evalueserve, a leading global analytics partner to Fortune 1000 firms, today announced the official opening of its newest center in Cairo, Egypt. The Cairo office will augment Evalueserve's global scale as it supports clients in the region with business research, analytics, design, visualization, and Arabic language capabilities.
Ravi Mehrotra, Chief Executive Officer of Evalueserve, says, "The choice to open the Cairo center was a logical next step for us. As we witness strong momentum in the Middle East, the Cairo center will further strengthen our presence here, by adding to the existing delivery center in Dubai. The Cairo office will be a critical piece in complementing our global scale by providing near shore capabilities in the region. We look forward to building a best-in-class center that will be the employer of choice for digital talent in the region."
The opening of the Cairo office will also serve as a way for the company to uphold its rigorous research practices. "Our main goal is to ensure that our existing clients receive the service and support they need, while also creating employment opportunities and extending our services to companies in the MEA region," says Pratyush Prabhat, Global Head of Professional Services at Evalueserve.
About Evalueserve
Evalueserve is a leading analytics partner that helps clients increase the effectiveness and efficiency of their core processes by applying a unique mind+machine™ methodology. For over 25% of the Fortune 1000, mind+machine™ weaves human expertise with digital products & platforms to build analytics capabilities that enable successful business outcomes. Visit http://www.evalueserve.com for more information.
