LOS ANGELES, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EVE CAPITAL today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate brokerage that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The affiliation will ensure that EVE CAPITAL, a firm that matches sophisticated technology with attentive service, is powered by the industry's most advanced platform.
Laura Alice Scaturro founded EVE CAPITAL following 25-plus years working as a broker associate, entrepreneur, and principal in the California real estate industry. Most recently, Scaturro ran the LA Group at Marcus & Millichap.
EVE CAPITAL provides a range of commercial real estate services, including sales, leasing, and consulting for retail, office, and industrial properties as well as sales and consulting for multifamily properties. Scaturro and her diverse, LA-based team aim to revolutionize the commercial real estate industry, in part by offering clients strategic, worldly advice that's grounded in data and buoyed by fierce imagination.
Partnering with Side will ensure EVE CAPITAL remains at the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while allowing its agents to continue delivering premium services to their clients. EVE CAPITAL agents are fully supported by a one-of-a-kind premium brokerage platform, which provides transaction management, property marketing, lead generation, business growth opportunities, vendor management, and infrastructure solutions.
"After over 20 years in the industry, I can confidently say that I believe the future is in inclusivity, professionalism, and exceptional service, which is what we provide at EVE CAPITAL, said Scaturro. To ensure we can move deftly in our ever-changing marketplace, we've partnered with Side, a real estate technology company that shares our future-forward vision and disrupts the traditional brokerage model with best-in-class tech and support. This partnership empowers us to focus on what matters most — making commercial real estate transactions profitable and pleasurable for our clients."
Side is led by experienced industry professionals and world-class engineers who develop technology designed to improve agent productivity and enhance the client experience. Based on its belief that homeownership is a fundamental human right, Side is on a mission to improve the public good by providing top-performing real estate agents, teams, and indie brokerages with the best system, support, service, experience, and results.
About EVE CAPITAL
EVE CAPITAL, founded by Laura Alice Scaturro, is ushering in the future of commercial real estate. Whether it is a client's first multifamily investment or an investor's multibillion-dollar retail development deal, EVE CAPITAL synthesizes vast market data into clear, actionable steps and uses foresight, fortitude, and decades of real estate expertise to bring its clients' visions to life. EVE CAPITAL is headquartered in Los Angeles. For more information, visit http://www.evecap.com.
About Side
Side transforms high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages into successful businesses and boutique brands that are 100% agent-owned. Side exclusively partners with the best agents, empowering them with proprietary technology and a premier support team so they can be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.
Media Contact
Side Marketing, Side, 415.525.4913, side.marketing@sideinc.com
SOURCE Side