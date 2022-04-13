NEW YORK, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (the "Company" or "Ever-Glory") (NASDAQ: EVK), a retailer of branded fashion apparel and a leading global apparel supply chain solution provider, reported its financial results today for the full year ended December 31, 2021.

Mr. Yihua Kang, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ever-Glory, said, "During the full year of 2021, we maintained our focus on developing the retail business through our multi-brand strategy and store network optimization initiative, while improving our wholesale business by upgrading customer portfolio and enhancing our account receivables."

"During the full year of 2021, our retail brands continue to attract new customers and retain existing customers by focusing on design, quality and value," Mr. Kang continued. "Following the remodeling or relocation of 137 stores during 2021, we operated a nationwide network of 880 stores as of December 31, 2021."

"Looking at our wholesale business, we maintained focus on upgrading customer portfolio to reduce credit risk and improve margin in light of weak micro-environment and enhancing our account receivables. Going forward, we'll implement a stricter client evaluation system and remain diligent in our account receivables collection. We believe the enduring strength of our wholesale business will support its long-term profitability," Mr. Kang concluded.

Mr. Jason Jiansong Wang, Chief Financial Officer of Ever-Glory, added, "The full year results are coupled with our ability to increase operating leverage. Going forward, we remain confidence in the long-term prospects of our business and we will continue implementing our margin enhancement and cost control measures to further strengthen the profitability of our business."

Full year 2021 Financial Results 

Total sales for the full year of 2021 were $331.0 million, an increase of 23.8% from $267.4 million in the full year of 2020. This increase was primarily driven by a 57.8% increase in our wholesale business partially offset by a 2.7% decrease in retail business.

Sales for the Company's branded fashion apparel retail division decreased by 2.7% to $146.1 million for the full year of 2021, compared with $150.1 million for the full year of 2020. This decrease was primarily due to a decrease in same store sales. The Company operated 880 retail stores as of December 31, 2021, compared with 936 retail stores as of December 31, 2020.

Sales for the Company's wholesale division increased by 57.8% to $184.9 million for the full year of 2021, compared with $117.2 million for the full year of 2020. This increase was primarily attributable to increased sales in Mainland China, Hong Kong China, Europe-Other, Japan and United States. 

Total gross profit for the full year of 2021 increase by 10.7% to $101.0 million, compared with $91.2 million for tthe full year of 2020. Total gross margin for the full year of 2021 decreased to 30.5% from 34.1% for the full year of 2020.

Gross profit for the retail business increase by 3.6% to $63.7 million for the full year of 2021, compared with $61.5 million for the full year of 2020. Gross margin for the full year of 2021 was 43.6% compared to 40.9% for the full year of 2020.

Gross profit for the wholesale business increased by 25.4% to $37.3 million for the full year of 2021, compared with $29.7 million for the full year of 2020. Gross margin for the full year of 2021 decreased to 20.2% from 25.4% for the full year of 2020.

Selling expenses for the full year of 2021 increased by 12.8% to $63.1 million, or 19.1% of total sales, compared with $55.9 million, or 20.9% of total sales for the full year of 2020. The increase was attributable to the higher travelling expenses.

General and administrative expenses for the full year of 2021 increased by 23.2% to $38.4 million, or 11.6% of total sales, compared with $31.2 million, or 11.7% of total sales for the full year of 2020. The increase was attributable to the increased salaries.

(Loss) Income from operations was ($0.5 million) for the full year of 2021, compared to $4.1 million for the full year of 2020.

Net loss attributable to the Company for the full year of 2021 was ($0.09 million )compared with 3.3 million for the full year of 2020. Basic and diluted loss per share were ($0.01) for the full year of 2021 compared with $0.22 for the full year of 2020.

Balance Sheet 

As of December 31, 2021, Ever-Glory had approximately $56.6 million of cash and cash equivalents, compared with approximately $81.9 million as of December 31, 2020. Ever-Glory had working capital of approximately $51.0 million as of December 31, 2021, and outstanding bank loans of approximately $69.0 million as of December 31, 2021.

About Ever-Glory International Group, Inc.

Based in Nanjing, China, Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. is a retailer of branded fashion apparel and a leading global apparel supply chain solution provider. Ever-Glory is the first Chinese apparel Company listed on the American Stock Exchange (now named as NYSE MKT) in July 2008 and then transferred to The NASDAQ Global Market on December 31, 2015. Ever-Glory offers apparel to woman in China under its own brands "La go go", "Velwin", "idole" and  "Jizhu". Ever-Glory is also a leading global apparel supply chain solution provider with a focus on middle-to-high end casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear brands. Ever-Glory services a number of well-known brands and retail stores by providing a complete set of supply chain management services, including: fabric development and design, sampling, sourcing, quality control, manufacturing, logistics, customs clearance and distribution.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release and other written or oral statements made by or on behalf of Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (the "Company") are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Statements regarding future events and developments and the Company's future performance, as well as management's expectations, beliefs, plans, estimates or projections relating to the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of these laws. The forward looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, market acceptance of the Company's products and offerings, development and expansion of the Company's wholesale and retail operations, the Company's continued access to capital, currency exchange rate fluctuation and other risks and uncertainties. The actual results the Company achieves (including, without limitation, the results stemming from the future implementation of the Company's strategies and the revenue, net income and new retail store projections set forth herein) may differ materially from those contemplated by any forward-looking statements due to such risks and uncertainties (many of which are beyond the Company's control). These statements are based on management's current expectations and speak only as of the date of such statements. Readers should carefully review the risks and uncertainties described in the Company's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents that the Company files from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES



CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



(In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data or otherwise stated)



AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2021 AND 2020











December 31,

2021





December 31,

2020



ASSETS



























CURRENT ASSETS













     Cash and cash equivalents



$

56,573





$

81,865



     Restricted cash





40,768







39,858



     Trading securities





3,251







1,792



     Accounts receivable, net





69,859







53,285



     Inventories





63,841







53,893



     Advances on inventory purchases





8,179







10,261



     Value added tax receivable





1,693







1,244



     Other receivables and prepaid expenses





6,345







5,479



     Amounts due from related parties





220







567



Total Current Assets





250,729







248,244





















NON-CURRENT ASSETS

















     Equity security investment





5,682







3,932



     Intangible assets, net





4,794







4,794



     Property and equipment, net





36,340







32,164



     Operating lease right-of-use assets





50,077







41,690



     Deferred tax assets





899







902



     Other non-current assets





784







-



Total Non-Current Assets





98,576







83,482



TOTAL ASSETS



$

349,305





$

331,726





















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



































CURRENT LIABILITIES

















     Bank loans



$

68,992





$

65,919



     Accounts payable





67,930







67,762



     Accounts payable and other payables – related parties





1,332







3,764



     Other payables and accrued liabilities





18,531







16,073



     Value added and other taxes payable





999







909



     Income tax payable





334







1,062



     Current operating lease liabilities





41,633







33,481



Total Current Liabilities





199,751







188,970





















NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

















Non-current operating lease liabilities





8,596







8,307



TOTAL LIABILITIES





208,347







197,277





















COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Note 9)



































STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

















     Common stock ($0.001 par value, authorized 50,000,000 shares, 14,812,312 and

         14,809,160 shares issued and outstanding as of December 30, 2021 and

         December 31, 2020, respectively)





15







15



     Additional paid-in capital





3,660







3,650



     Retained earnings





108,210







109,171



     Statutory reserve





21,245







20,376



     Treasury stock (as cost,147,334 shares at December 30, 2021)





(363)







-



     Accumulated other comprehensive income





8,191







4,590



     Amounts due from related party













(3,353)



Total equity





140,958







134,449



TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



$

349,305





$

331,726



 

 

EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME



(In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data or otherwise stated)



FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021 AND 2020 











2021





2020

















NET SALES



$

330,978





$

267,354





















COST OF SALES





230,026







176,141





















GROSS PROFIT





100,952







91,213





















OPERATING EXPENSES

















  Selling expenses





63,074







55,894



  General and administrative expenses





38,416







31,176



Total operating expenses





101,490







87,070





















(LOSS) INCOME FROM OPERATIONS





(538)







4,143





















OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)

















  Interest income





976







1,014



  Interest expense





(2,391)







(2,345)



  Government subsidy





1,163







1,235



  Gain (loss) from changes in fair values of investments





1,791







(135)



  Other income





1,852







1,830



Total Other Income, Net





3,391







1,599





















INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE





2,853







5,742





















INCOME TAX EXPENSE





(2,945)







(2,469)





















(LOSS)NET  INCOME





(92)







3,273





















Net loss attributable to the non-controlling interest





-







7



NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY



$

(92)





$

3,280





















(LOSS)NET INCOME



$

(92)





$

3,273



  Foreign currency translation gain





3,601







8,920



COMPREHENSIVE INCOME



$

3,509





$

12,193





















Comprehensive  income attributable to the noncontrolling interest





-







7





















COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY



$

3,509





$

12,200



(LOSS)EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY'S

STOCKHOLDERS:

















  Basic and diluted



$

(0.01)





$

0.22



Weighted average number of shares outstanding Basic and diluted





14,811,020







14,806,778























 

 

EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EQUITY

(In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data or otherwise stated)

FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021 AND 2020 



















Additional













Retained Earnings





Accumulated

other





Amounts

due

from





Total

equity

attributable

to stockholders





Non-















Common Stock





paid-in







Treasury

 Stock 











Statutory





Comprehensive





related





of the





controlling





Total









Shares





Amount





capital















Unrestricted





reserve





income





party





Company





Interest





equity





Balance at

   January 1,

   2020





14,801,770





$

15





$

3,640







$

-





$

106,328





$

19,939





$

(4,330)





$

(4,932)





$

120,660





$

(1,510)





$

119,150



































































































Stock issued for

   compensation





7,390







-







10









-







-







-







-







-







10















10





Net income

   (loss)





-







-







-









-







3,280







-







-







-







3,280







(7)







3,273





Transfer to

   reserve





-







-







-









-







(437)







437







-







-







-















-





Net cash paid to

   related party

   under counter

   guarantee

   agreement

   (Note 11)





-







-







-









-







-







-







-







1,579







1,579







-







1,579



































































































Deconsolidation

   of Yiduo





-







-







-









-







-







-







-







-







-







1,517







1,517





Foreign

   currency

   translation

   gain























































8,920















8,920







-







8,920





Balance at

   December

   31, 2020





14,809,160





$

15





$

3,650







$

-





$

109,171





$

20,376





$

4,590





$

(3,353)





$

134,449





$

-





$

134,449



































































































Stock issued for

   compensation





3,152







-







10









-







-







-







-







-







10















10





Net income

   (loss)





-







-







-









-







(92)







-







-







-







(92)







-







(92)





Transfer to

   reserve





-







-







-









-







(869)







869







-







-







-















-





Payments

   received

   from party

   under counter

   guarantee

   agreement

   (Note 11)





-







-







-









-







-







-







-







3,353







3,353







-







3,353





Repurchase of

   147,334

   shares of

   common

   stock





-







-







-









(363)















-







-







-







(363)







-







(363)





Foreign

   currency

   translation

   gain























































3,601







-







3,601







-







3,601





Balance at

   December

   31, 2021





14,812,312





$

15





$

3,660







$

(363)





$

108,210





$

21,245





$

8,191





$

-





$

140,958





$

-





$

140,958





 

 

EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS





(In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data or otherwise stated)





FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021AND 2020















2021





2020





CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES















  Net income



$

(92)







3,273





       Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:



















  Depreciation and amortization





6,404







5,291





  Loss from sale of property and equipment





610







209





  Loss on deconsolidation of a subsidiary





-







1,085





  Provision of bad debt allowance





1,429







1,117





  Provision for obsolete inventories





6,735







6,753





  Changes in fair value of trading securities





(150)







(131)





  Changes in fair value of investment





(1,641)







(819)





  Deferred income tax





24







154)





  Stock-based compensation





10







10





  Changes in operating assets and liabilities



















Accounts receivable





(16,737)







27,173





Inventories





(15,483)







10,161





Value added tax receivable





(416)







1,336





Other receivables and prepaid expenses





(710)







(135)





Advances on inventory purchases





2,418







(28)





Amounts due from related parties





3,563







(480)





Accounts payable





(2,238)







(9,316)





Accounts payable and other payables- related parties





(3,142)







(1,145)





Other payables and accrued liabilities





3,083







(3,098)





Value added and other taxes payable





71







(806)





Income tax payable





(747)







(148)





       Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities





(17,009)







40,456

























CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES



















  Purchases of property and equipment





(10,123)







(6,354)





  Net purchase of trading securities





(1,309)







(1,665)





Investment payment





(775)







(2,936)





       Net cash used in investing activities





(12,207)







(10,955)

























CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES



















  Proceeds from bank loans





73,340







90,729





  Repayment of bank loans





(71,790)







(58,658)





  Repurchase of common stock





363







-





  Net collection of amounts due from related party (equity)





863







1,848





       Net cash provided by financing activities





2,776







33,919

























EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH





2,058







7,548

























NET INCREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH





(24,382)







70,968

























CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT BEGINNING OF

PERIOD





121,723







50,755

























CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF PERIOD



$

97,341





$

121,723

























Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within their consolidated

     balance sheets:



















Cash and Cash Equivalents





56,573







81,865





Restricted cash





40,768







39,858









$

97,341





$

121,723

























SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:



















Net asset (liabilities) derecognized due to deconsolidation of a subsidiary





-





$

1,164





Cash paid during the period for:



















Interest



$

2,391





$

2,345





Income taxes



$

2,945





$

2,469





 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ever-glory-fourth-quarter-2021-financial-results-301524707.html

SOURCE Ever-Glory International Group, Inc.

