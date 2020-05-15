NANJING, China, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (the "Company" or "Ever-Glory") (NASDAQ: EVK), a retailer of branded fashion apparel and a leading global apparel supply chain solution provider, reported its financial results today for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.
Mr. Yihua Kang, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ever-Glory, said, "During the first quarter, we maintained our focus on developing the retail business through our multi-brand strategy and store network optimization initiative, while improving our wholesale business by upgrading customer portfolio and enhancing our account receivables."
"During the first quarter of 2020, our retail brands continue to attract new customers and retain existing customers by focusing on design, quality and value," Mr. Kang continued. "Following the remodeling or relocation of 2 stores during 2020, we operated a nationwide network of 1,038 stores as of March 31, 2020."
"Looking at our wholesale business, we maintained focus on upgrading customer portfolio to reduce credit risk and improve margin in light of weak micro-environment and enhancing our account receivables. Going forward, we'll implement a stricter client evaluation system and remain diligent in our account receivables collection. We believe the enduring strength of our wholesale business will support its long-term profitability," concluded Mr. Kang.
Mr. Jason Jiansong Wang, Chief Financial Officer of Ever-Glory, added, "The first quarter results, are coupled with our ability to increase operating leverage. Going forward, we remain confident in the long-term prospects of our business and we will continue implementing our margin enhancement and cost control measures to further strengthen the profitability of our business."
First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Total sales for the first quarter of 2020 were $58.4 million, a decrease of 33.7% from $88.0 million in the first quarter of 2019. This decrease was primarily driven by a 20.7% decrease in our wholesale business and a 39.7% decrease in our retail business.
Sales for the Company's wholesale division decreased by 20.7% to $22.3 million for the first quarter of 2020, compared with $28.1 million for the first quarter of 2019. This decrease was primarily attributable to decreased sales in Mainland China, Germany, other European markets and Japan partially offset for increased sales in Hong Kong, the United States and the United Kingdom.
Sales for the Company's branded fashion apparel retail division decreased by 39.7% to $36.1 million for the first quarter of 2020, compared with $59.9 million for the first quarter of 2019. This decrease was primarily due to a decrease in same-store sales. The Company had 1,038 retail stores as of March 31, 2020, compared with 1,315 retail stores as of March 31, 2019.
Total gross profit for the first quarter of 2020 decreased by 45.4% to $16.0 million, compared with $29.4 million for the first quarter of 2019. Total gross margin decreased to 27.5% from 33.4% for the first quarter of 2019.
Gross profit for the wholesale business increased by 46.7% to $3.5 million for the first quarter of 2020, compared with $6.6 million for the first quarter of 2019. Gross margin decreased to 15.7% from 23.3% for the first quarter of 2019.
Gross profit for the retail business decreased by 45.0% to $12.5 million for the first quarter of 2020, compared with $22.8 million for the first quarter of 2019. Gross margin was 34.8%, compared to 38.1% for the first quarter of 2019.
Selling expenses for the first quarter of 2020 decreased by 35.8% to $13.5 million, or 23.1% of total sales, compared with $21.0 million, or 23.9% of total sales for the first quarter of 2019. The decrease was attributable to the decreased sales.
General and administrative expenses for the first quarter of 2020 decreased by 23.2% to $5.8 million, or 9.9% of total sales, compared with $7.5 million, or 8.6% of total sales for the first quarter of 2019. The decrease was mainly attributable to the decreased office expenses.
(Loss) Income from operations for the first quarter of 2020 decreased by 493.0% to ($3.2) million compared with $0.8 million for the first quarter of 2019.
Net loss attributable to the Company for the first quarter of 2020 was $2.7 million compared with $0.5 million for the first quarter of 2019. Basic and diluted loss per share were $0.18 for the first quarter of 2020 compared with basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.04 for the first quarter of 2019.
Balance Sheet
As of March 31, 2020, Ever-Glory had approximately $70.0 million of cash and cash equivalents, compared with approximately $48.6 million as of December 31, 2019. Ever-Glory had working capital of approximately $49.3 million as of March 31, 2020, and outstanding bank loans of approximately $26.1 million as of March 31, 2020.
EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data or otherwise stated)
AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 AND DECEMBER 31, 2019 (UNAUDITED)
2020
2019
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
70,036
$
48,551
Accounts receivable, net
42,265
78,053
Inventories
52,152
67,355
Advances on inventory purchases
1,248
2,495
Value added tax receivable
6,961
7,497
Other receivables and prepaid expenses
6,723
9,681
Amounts due from related parties
102
123
Total Current Assets
179,487
213,755
NONCURRENT ASSETS
Intangible assets, net
4,529
4,729
Property and equipment, net
26,886
28,812
Operating lease right-of-use assets
42,583
53,379
Deferred tax assets
878
996
Total Non-Current Assets
74,876
87,916
TOTAL ASSETS
$
254,363
$
301,671
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Bank loans
$
26,104
$
29,931
Accounts payable
52,173
72,418
Accounts payable and other payables – related parties
3,889
4,811
Other payables and accrued liabilities
13,033
19,137
Value added and other taxes payable
598
1,657
Income tax payable
121
1,142
Current operating lease liabilities
34,315
44,888
Total Current Liabilities
130,233
173,984
NONCURRENT LIABILITIES
Non-current operating lease liabilities
8,325
8,537
TOTAL LIABILITIES
138,558
182,521
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock ($0.001 par value, authorized 5,000,000 shares, no shares issued
-
-
Common stock ($0.001 par value, authorized 50,000,000 shares, 14,804,832 and
15
15
Additional paid-in capital
3,645
3,640
Retained earnings
103,627
106,328
Statutory reserve
19,939
19,939
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(5,770)
(4,330)
Amounts due from related party
(4,147)
(4,932)
Total equity attributable to stockholders of the Company
117,309
120,660
Noncontrolling interest
(1,504)
(1,510)
Total Equity
115,805
119,150
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
254,363
$
301,671
EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (INCOME)
(In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data or otherwise stated)
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2020 AND 2019 (UNAUDITED)
2020
2019
SALES
$
58,355
$
87,956
COST OF SALES
42,317
58,598
GROSS PROFIT
16,038
29,358
OPERATING EXPENSES
Selling expenses
13,478
21,008
General and administrative expenses
5,785
7,529
Total operating expenses
19,263
28,537
(LOSS) INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
(3,225)
821
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)
Interest income
277
207
Interest expense
(341)
(363)
Other income (expense), net
818
(295)
Total other income (expense), net
754
(451)
(LOSS) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX
(2,471)
370
INCOME TAX EXPENSE
(227)
(825)
NET LOSS
(2,698)
(455)
Net (income) loss attributable to the non-controlling interest
(3)
(66)
NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY
$
(2,701)
$
(521)
NET LOSS
$
(2,698)
$
(455)
Foreign currency translation gain (loss)
(1,437)
4,006
COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME
$
(4,135)
$
3,551
Comprehensive loss attributable to the noncontrolling interest
6
100
COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY
$
(4,129)
$
3,651
EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE:
Basic and diluted
$
(0.18)
$
(0.04)
Weighted average number of shares outstanding Basic and diluted
14,804,832
14,800,140
EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EQUITY
(In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data or otherwise stated)
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED March 31, 2020 AND 2019 (Unaudited)
Additional
Retained
Accumulated
Amounts
Total
Non-
Common Stock
paid-in
Statutory
Comprehensive
related
of the
controlling
Total
Shares
Amount
capital
Unrestricted
reserve
loss
party
Company
Interest
equity
Balance at
14,801,770
$
15
$
3,640
$
106,328
$
19,939
$
(4,330)
$
(4,932)
$
120,660
(1,510)
$
119,150
Stock-based
3,062
0.003
5
-
-
-
-
5
5
Net income (loss)
-
-
-
(2,701)
-
-
(2,701)
3
(2,698)
Net cash received
-
-
-
-
-
-
785
785
-
785
Foreign currency
(1,440)
-
(1,440)
3
(1,437)
Balance at
14,804,832
$
15
$
3,645
$
103,627
$
19,939
$
(5,770)
$
(4,147)
$
117,309
(1,504)
$
115,805
Additional
Retained
Accumulated
Amounts
Total
Non-
Common Stock
paid-in
Statutory
Comprehensive
related
of the
controlling
Total
Shares
Amount
capital
Unrestricted
reserve
income
party
Company
Interest
equity
Balance at
14,798,198
$
15
$
3,627
$
105,914
$
19,083
$
(3,578)
$
(10,354)
$
114,707
(1,551)
$
113,156
Stock-based
1,942
0.004
8
-
-
-
-
8
8
Net (loss) income
-
-
-
(521)
-
-
-
(521)
66
(455)
Net cash received
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,101
1,101
-
1,101
Foreign currency
3,972
-
3,972
34
4,006
Balance at
14,800,140
$
15
$
3,635
$
105,393
$
19,083
$
394
$
(9,253)
$
119,267
(1,451)
$
117,816
EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data or otherwise stated)
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2020 AND 2019 (UNAUDITED)
2020
2019
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net loss
$
(2,698)
$
(455)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
1,587
2,225
Gain on disposal of intangible assets
(268)
-
Loss from sale of property and equipment
102
52
Provision of bad debt allowance
278
-
Provision for obsolete inventories
4,204
1,824
Deferred income tax
104
(145)
Stock-based compensation
5
8
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
Accounts receivable
34,906
31,027
Inventories
10,303
10,557
Value added tax receivable
210
1,406
Other receivables and prepaid expenses
364
3,975
Advances on inventory purchases
2,855
490
Amounts due from related parties
142
103
Accounts payable
(19,864)
(26,505)
Accounts payable and other payables- related parties
(1,038)
(741)
Other payables and accrued liabilities
(5,587)
(9,565)
Value added and other taxes payable
(31)
(2,788)
Income tax payable
(1,019)
(327)
Net cash provided by operating activities
24,555
11,141
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Purchase of property and equipment
(78)
(2,131)
Disposal of intangible assets
353
-
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
275
(2,131)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from bank loans
11,464
6,029
Repayment of bank loans
(14,884)
(7,408)
Repayment of counter guarantee from related party
748
3,488
Advances to related party
-
(2,163)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(2,672)
(54)
EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH
1,497
1,908
NET INCREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED
23,655
10,864
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT BEGINNING
48,551
47,012
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF
$
72,206
$
57,876
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within their
Cash and Cash Equivalents
70,036
47,012
Restricted cash (booked in other receivables and prepaid expenses)
2,170
-
$
72,206
$
47,012
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:
Cash paid during the period for:
Interest
$
341
$
363
Income taxes
$
1,218
$
126