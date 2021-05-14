NEW YORK, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (the "Company" or "Ever-Glory") (NASDAQ: EVK), a retailer of branded fashion apparel and a leading global apparel supply chain solution provider, reported its financial results today for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.
Mr. Yihua Kang, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ever-Glory, said, "During the first quarter, we maintained our focus on developing the retail business through our multi-brand strategy and store network optimization initiative, while improving our wholesale business by upgrading customer portfolio and enhancing our account receivables."
"During the first quarter of 2021, our retail brands continue to attract new customers and retain existing customers by focusing on design, quality and value," Mr. Kang continued. "Following the remodeling or relocation of 50-100 stores during 2021, we operated a nationwide network of 921 stores as of March 31, 2021."
"Looking at our wholesale business, we maintained focus on upgrading customer portfolio to reduce credit risk and improve margin in light of weak micro-environment and enhancing our account receivables. Going forward, we'll implement a stricter client evaluation system and remain diligent in our account receivables collection. We believe the enduring strength of our wholesale business will support its long-term profitability." concluded Mr. Kang.
Mr. Jason Jiansong Wang, Chief Financial Officer of Ever-Glory, added, "The first quarter results, are coupled with our ability to increase operating leverage. Going forward, we remain confident in the long-term prospects of our business and we will continue implementing our margin enhancement and cost control measures to further strengthen the profitability of our business."
First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Total sales for the first quarter of 2021 were $70.8 million, a increase of 21.4% from $58.4 million in the first quarter of 2020. This increase was primarily driven by a 4.2% increase in our wholesale business and a 32.0% increase in retail business.
Sales for the Company's branded fashion apparel retail division increased by 32.0% to $47.6 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared with $36.1 million for the first quarter of 2020. This increase was primarily due to the increase in same-store sales. The Company had 921 retail stores as of March 31, 2021, compared with 1,038 retail stores as of March 31, 2020.
Sales for the Company's wholesale division increased by 4.2% to $23.2 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared with $22.3 million for the first quarter of 2020. This increase was primarily attributable to increased sales in Mainland China, Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, and other European markets partially offset for decreased sales in Japan and the United States.
Total gross profit for the first quarter of 2021 increased by 39.9% to $22.4 million, compared with $16 million for the first quarter of 2020. Total gross margin for the first quarter of 2021 increased to 31.7% from 27.5% for the first quarter of 2020.
Gross profit for the retail business increased by 42.5% to $17.9 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared with $12.5 million for the first quarter of 2020. Gross margin for the first quarter of 2021 was 37.6% compared to 34.8% for the first quarter of 2020.
Gross profit for the wholesale business increased by 30.5% to $4.6 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared with $3.5 million for the first quarter of 2020. Gross margin for the first quarter of 2021 increased to 19.6% from 15.7% for the first quarter of 2020.
Selling expenses for the first quarter of 2021 increased by 15.4% to $15.5 million, or 22.0% of total sales, compared with $13.5 million, or 23.1% of total sales for the first quarter of 2020. The increase was attributable to the increased sales.
General and administrative expenses for the first quarter of 2021 increased by 35.7% to $7.9 million, or 11.1% of total sales, compared with $5.8 million, or 9.9% of total sales for the first quarter of 2020. The increase was mainly attributable to the decreased business trip and the exemption of social benefits by the PRC government in 2020.
Loss from operations was $1.0 million for the first quarter of 2021,compared to $3.2 million for the first quarter of 2020.
Net loss attributable to the Company for the first quarter of 2021 was $1.2 million compared with $2.7 million for first quarter of 2020. Basic and diluted loss per share were $0.08 for the first quarter of 2021 compared with $0.18 for the first quarter of 2020.
Balance Sheet
As of March 31, 2021, Ever-Glory had approximately $78.1 million of cash and cash equivalents, compared with approximately $81.9 million as of December 31, 2020. Ever-Glory had working capital of approximately $43.7 million as of March 31, 2021, and outstanding bank loans of approximately $71.5 million as of March 31, 2021.
Conference Call
The Company will hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on May 14, 2021(8:00 p.m. Beijing Time on May 14, 2021). Listeners can access the conference call by dialing +1-888-394-8218 or + 1-647-484-0475 and using the access code 7935539. The conference call will also be webcast live over the Internet and can be accessed at the Company's website at http://www.everglorygroup.com.
A replay of the call will be available from 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on May 14 through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on May 21 by calling +1-844-512-2921 or +1-412-317-6671 with pin number 7935539.
About Ever-Glory International Group, Inc.
Based in Nanjing, China, Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. is a retailer of branded fashion apparel and a leading global apparel supply chain solution provider. Ever-Glory is the first Chinese apparel Company listed on the American Stock Exchange (now named as NYSE MKT) in July 2008 and then transferred to The NASDAQ Global Market on December 31, 2015. Ever-Glory offers apparel to woman in China under its own brands "La go go", "Velwin" and "idole". Ever-Glory is also a leading global apparel supply chain solution provider with a focus on middle-to-high end casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear brands. Ever-Glory services a number of well-known brands and retail stores by providing a complete set of supply chain management services, including: fabric development and design, sampling, sourcing, quality control, manufacturing, logistics, customs clearance and distribution.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this release and other written or oral statements made by or on behalf of Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (the "Company") are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Statements regarding future events and developments and the Company's future performance, as well as management's expectations, beliefs, plans, estimates or projections relating to the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of these laws. The forward looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, market acceptance of the Company's products and offerings, development and expansion of the Company's wholesale and retail operations, the Company's continued access to capital, currency exchange rate fluctuation and other risks and uncertainties. The actual results the Company achieves (including, without limitation, the results stemming from the future implementation of the Company's strategies and the revenue, net income and new retail store projections set forth herein) may differ materially from those contemplated by any forward-looking statements due to such risks and uncertainties (many of which are beyond the Company's control). These statements are based on management's current expectations and speak only as of the date of such statements. Readers should carefully review the risks and uncertainties described in the Company's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents that the Company files from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.
EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
(In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data or otherwise stated)
March 31,
December 31,
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
78,056
$
81,865
Restricted cash
45,660
39,858
Trading securities
3,036
1,792
Accounts receivable, net
46,719
53,285
Inventories
43,342
53,893
Advances on inventory purchases
7,802
10,261
Value added tax receivable
1,183
1,244
Other receivables and prepaid expenses
5,956
5,479
Amounts due from related parties
674
567
Total Current Assets
232,428
248,244
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
Equity security investment
3,877
3,932
Intangible assets, net
4,712
4,794
Property and equipment, net
31,881
32,164
Operating lease right-of-use assets
55,839
41,690
Deferred tax assets
879
902
Total Non-Current Assets
97,188
83,482
TOTAL ASSETS
$
329,616
$
331,726
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Bank loans
$
71,534
$
65,919
Accounts payable
52,083
67,762
Accounts payable and other payables – related parties
2,829
3,764
Other payables and accrued liabilities
13,522
16,073
Value added and other taxes payable
684
909
Income tax payable
704
1,062
Current operating lease liabilities
47,327
33,481
Total Current Liabilities
188,683
188,970
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
Non-current operating lease liabilities
8,622
8,307
TOTAL LIABILITIES
197,305
197,277
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Note 9)
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock ($0.001 par value, authorized 50,000,000 shares, 14,810,660 and
15
15
Additional paid-in capital
3,655
3,650
Retained earnings
108,001
109,171
Statutory reserve
20,376
20,376
Accumulated other comprehensive income
3,238
4,590
Amounts due from related party
(2,974)
(3,353)
Total equity
132,311
134,449
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
329,616
$
331,726
EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
(In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data or otherwise stated)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
March 31,
SALES
$
70,814
$
58,355
COST OF SALES
48,379
42,317
GROSS PROFIT
22,435
16,038
OPERATING EXPENSES
Selling expenses
15,548
13,478
General and administrative expenses
7,851
5,785
Total operating expenses
23,399
19,263
LOSS FROM OPERATIONS
(964)
(3,225)
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)
Interest income
224
277
Interest expense
(492)
(341)
Government subsidy
259
460
Other income (expense), net
532
358
Total other income (expense), net
523
754
LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAX
(441)
(2,471)
INCOME TAX EXPENSE
(729)
(227)
NET LOSS
(1,170)
(2,698)
Net income attributable to the non-controlling interest
-
(3)
NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY
$
(1,170)
$
(2,701)
NET LOSS
$
(1,170)
$
(2,698)
Foreign currency translation loss
(1,352)
(1,437)
COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
$
(2,522)
$
(4,135)
Comprehensive loss attributable to the non-controlling interest
-
6
COMPREHENSIVE LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY
$
(2,522)
$
(4,129)
LOSS PER SHARE:
Basic and diluted
$
(0.08)
$
(0.18)
Weighted average number of shares outstanding Basic and diluted
14,810,001
14,804,832
EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EQUITY
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED March 31, 2021 AND 2020 (Unaudited)
(In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data or otherwise stated)
Additional
Retained Earnings
Accumulated
Amounts
Total
Non-
Common Stock
paid-in
Statutory
Comprehensive
related
of the
controlling
Total
Shares
Amount
capital
Unrestricted
reserve
Income (loss)
party
Company
Interest
equity
Balance at
14,809,160
$
15
$
3,650
$
109,171
$
20,376
$
4,590
$
(3,353)
$
134,449
$
-
$
134,449
Stock-based
1,500
-
5
-
-
-
-
5
-
5
Net loss
-
-
-
(1,170)
-
-
-
(1,170)
-
(1,170)
Net cash
-
-
-
-
-
-
379
379
-
379
Foreign
-
-
-
-
-
(1,352)
-
(1,352)
-
(1,352)
Balance at
14,810,660
$
15
$
3,655
$
108,001
$
20,376
$
3,238
$
(2,974)
$
132,311
-
$
132,311
Additional
Retained Earnings
Accumulated
Amounts
Total
Non-
Common Stock
paid-in
Statutory
Comprehensive
related
of the
controlling
Total
Shares
Amount
capital
Unrestricted
reserve
Income (loss)
party
Company
Interest
equity
Balance at
14,801,770
$
15
$
3,640
$
106,328
$
19,939
$
(4,330)
$
(4,932)
$
120,660
(1,510)
$
119,150
Stock-based
3,062
-
5
-
-
-
-
5
-
5
Net income
-
-
-
(2,701)
-
-
-
(2,701)
3
(2,698)
Net cash
-
-
-
-
-
-
785
785
-
785
Foreign
-
-
-
-
-
(1,440)
-
(1,440)
3
(1,437)
Balance at
14,804,832
$
15
$
3,645
$
103,627
$
19,939
$
(5,770)
$
(4,147)
$
117,309
(1,504)
$
115,805
EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)
(In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data or otherwise stated)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
March 31,
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net loss
$
(1,170)
$
(2,698)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
1,377
1,587
Gain on disposal of intangible assets
-
(268)
Loss from sale of property and equipment
102
102
(Recovering from) Provision of bad debt allowance
(196)
278
Provision for obsolete inventories
3,583
4,204
Changes in fair value of trading securities
(262)
-
Changes in fair value of investment
28
-
Deferred income tax
17
104
Stock-based compensation
5
5
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
Accounts receivable
6,509
34,906
Inventories
6,805
10,303
Value added tax receivable
52
210
Other receivables and prepaid expenses
(367)
364
Advances on inventory purchases
2,544
2,855
Amounts due from related parties
(71)
142
Accounts payable
(14,690)
(19,864)
Accounts payable and other payables- related parties
(769)
(1,038)
Other payables and accrued liabilities
(3,221)
(5,587)
Value added and other taxes payable
(220)
(31)
Income tax payable
(358)
(1,019)
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
(302)
24,555
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Purchases of property and equipment
(1,378)
(78)
Disposal of intangible assets
-
353
Purchases of trading securities
(1,238)
-
Proceeds from trading securities
255
-
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
(2,361)
275
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from bank loans
12,336
11,464
Repayment of bank loans
(6,168)
(14,884)
Net collection (advance) of amounts due from related party (equity)
148
748
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
6,316
(2,672)
EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH
(1,659)
1,497
NET INCREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH
1,993
23,655
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT BEGINNING OF
121,723
48,551
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF
$
123,716
$
72,206
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within their
Cash and Cash Equivalents
78,056
70,036
Restricted cash
45,660
2,170
$
123,716
$
72,206
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:
Cash paid during the period for:
Interest
$
492
$
341
Income taxes
$
729
$
1,218
