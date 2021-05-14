NEW YORK, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (the "Company" or "Ever-Glory") (NASDAQ: EVK), a retailer of branded fashion apparel and a leading global apparel supply chain solution provider, reported its financial results today for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Mr. Yihua Kang, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ever-Glory, said, "During the first quarter, we maintained our focus on developing the retail business through our multi-brand strategy and store network optimization initiative, while improving our wholesale business by upgrading customer portfolio and enhancing our account receivables."

"During the first quarter of 2021, our retail brands continue to attract new customers and retain existing customers by focusing on design, quality and value," Mr. Kang continued. "Following the remodeling or relocation of 50-100 stores during 2021, we operated a nationwide network of 921 stores as of March 31, 2021."

"Looking at our wholesale business, we maintained focus on upgrading customer portfolio to reduce credit risk and improve margin in light of weak micro-environment and enhancing our account receivables. Going forward, we'll implement a stricter client evaluation system and remain diligent in our account receivables collection. We believe the enduring strength of our wholesale business will support its long-term profitability." concluded Mr. Kang.

Mr. Jason Jiansong Wang, Chief Financial Officer of Ever-Glory, added, "The first quarter results, are coupled with our ability to increase operating leverage. Going forward, we remain confident in the long-term prospects of our business and we will continue implementing our margin enhancement and cost control measures to further strengthen the profitability of our business."

First Quarter 2021 Financial Results 

Total sales for the first quarter of 2021 were $70.8 million,  a increase of 21.4% from $58.4 million in the first quarter of 2020. This increase was primarily driven by a 4.2% increase in our wholesale business and a 32.0% increase in retail business.

Sales for the Company's branded fashion apparel retail division increased by 32.0% to $47.6 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared with $36.1 million for the first quarter of 2020. This increase was primarily due to the increase in same-store sales. The Company had 921 retail stores as of March 31, 2021, compared with 1,038 retail stores as of March 31, 2020.

Sales for the Company's wholesale division increased by 4.2% to $23.2 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared with $22.3 million for the first quarter of 2020. This increase was primarily attributable to increased sales in Mainland China, Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, and other European markets partially offset for decreased sales in Japan and the United States.

Total gross profit for the first quarter of 2021 increased by 39.9% to $22.4 million, compared with $16 million for the first quarter of 2020. Total gross margin for the first quarter of 2021 increased to 31.7% from 27.5% for the first quarter of 2020.

Gross profit for the retail business increased by 42.5% to $17.9 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared with $12.5 million for the first quarter of 2020. Gross margin for the first quarter of 2021 was 37.6% compared to 34.8% for the first quarter of 2020.

Gross profit for the wholesale business increased by 30.5% to $4.6 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared with $3.5 million for the first quarter of 2020. Gross margin for the first quarter of 2021 increased to 19.6% from 15.7% for the first quarter of 2020.

Selling expenses for the first quarter of 2021 increased by 15.4% to $15.5 million, or 22.0% of total sales, compared with $13.5 million, or 23.1% of total sales for the first quarter of 2020. The increase was attributable to the increased sales.

General and administrative expenses for the first quarter of 2021 increased by 35.7% to $7.9 million, or 11.1% of total sales, compared with $5.8 million, or 9.9% of total sales for the first quarter of 2020. The increase was mainly attributable to the decreased business trip and the exemption of social benefits by the PRC government in 2020.

Loss from operations was $1.0 million for the first quarter of 2021,compared to $3.2 million for the first quarter of 2020.

Net loss attributable to the Company for the first quarter of 2021 was $1.2 million compared with $2.7 million for first quarter of 2020. Basic and diluted loss  per share were $0.08 for the first quarter of 2021 compared with $0.18 for the first quarter of 2020.

Balance Sheet

As of March 31, 2021, Ever-Glory had approximately $78.1 million of cash and cash equivalents, compared with approximately $81.9 million as of December 31, 2020. Ever-Glory had working capital of approximately $43.7 million as of March 31, 2021, and outstanding bank loans of approximately $71.5 million as of March 31, 2021.

Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on May 14, 2021(8:00 p.m. Beijing Time on May 14, 2021). Listeners can access the conference call by dialing +1-888-394-8218 or + 1-647-484-0475 and using the access code 7935539. The conference call will also be webcast live over the Internet and can be accessed at the Company's website at http://www.everglorygroup.com.

A replay of the call will be available from 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on May 14 through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on May 21 by calling +1-844-512-2921 or +1-412-317-6671 with pin number 7935539.

About Ever-Glory International Group, Inc.

Based in Nanjing, China, Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. is a retailer of branded fashion apparel and a leading global apparel supply chain solution provider. Ever-Glory is the first Chinese apparel Company listed on the American Stock Exchange (now named as NYSE MKT) in July 2008 and then transferred to The NASDAQ Global Market on December 31, 2015. Ever-Glory offers apparel to woman in China under its own brands "La go go", "Velwin" and "idole". Ever-Glory is also a leading global apparel supply chain solution provider with a focus on middle-to-high end casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear brands. Ever-Glory services a number of well-known brands and retail stores by providing a complete set of supply chain management services, including: fabric development and design, sampling, sourcing, quality control, manufacturing, logistics, customs clearance and distribution.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release and other written or oral statements made by or on behalf of Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (the "Company") are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Statements regarding future events and developments and the Company's future performance, as well as management's expectations, beliefs, plans, estimates or projections relating to the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of these laws. The forward looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, market acceptance of the Company's products and offerings, development and expansion of the Company's wholesale and retail operations, the Company's continued access to capital, currency exchange rate fluctuation and other risks and uncertainties. The actual results the Company achieves (including, without limitation, the results stemming from the future implementation of the Company's strategies and the revenue, net income and new retail store projections set forth herein) may differ materially from those contemplated by any forward-looking statements due to such risks and uncertainties (many of which are beyond the Company's control). These statements are based on management's current expectations and speak only as of the date of such statements. Readers should carefully review the risks and uncertainties described in the Company's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents that the Company files from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Ever-Glory International Group

Dandan Song

Tel: +86-25-5209-6817

E-Mail: sdd@ever-glory.com.cn

  

 

EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

(In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data or otherwise stated)







March 31,

2021





December 31,

2020



ASSETS



























CURRENT ASSETS













Cash and cash equivalents



$

78,056





$

81,865



Restricted cash





45,660







39,858



Trading securities





3,036







1,792



Accounts receivable, net





46,719







53,285



Inventories





43,342







53,893



Advances on inventory purchases





7,802







10,261



Value added tax receivable





1,183







1,244



Other receivables and prepaid expenses





5,956







5,479



Amounts due from related parties





674







567



Total Current Assets





232,428







248,244





















NON-CURRENT ASSETS

















Equity security investment





3,877







3,932



Intangible assets, net





4,712







4,794



Property and equipment, net





31,881







32,164



Operating lease right-of-use assets





55,839







41,690



Deferred tax assets





879







902



Total Non-Current Assets





97,188







83,482



TOTAL ASSETS



$

329,616





$

331,726





















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



































CURRENT LIABILITIES

















Bank loans



$

71,534





$

65,919



Accounts payable





52,083







67,762



Accounts payable and other payables – related parties





2,829







3,764



Other payables and accrued liabilities





13,522







16,073



Value added and other taxes payable





684







909



Income tax payable





704







1,062



Current operating lease liabilities





47,327







33,481



Total Current Liabilities





188,683







188,970





















NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

















Non-current operating lease liabilities





8,622







8,307



TOTAL LIABILITIES





197,305







197,277





















COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Note 9)



































STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

















Stockholders' equity:

















Common stock ($0.001 par value, authorized 50,000,000 shares, 14,810,660 and

14,809,160 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2021 and December 31,

2020, respectively)





15







15



Additional paid-in capital





3,655







3,650



Retained earnings





108,001







109,171



Statutory reserve





20,376







20,376



Accumulated other comprehensive income





3,238







4,590



Amounts due from related party





(2,974)







(3,353)



Total equity





132,311







134,449



TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



$

329,616





$

331,726



 

 

EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(Unaudited)

(In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data or otherwise stated)







Three Months Ended







March 31,

2021





March 31,

2020

















SALES



$

70,814





$

58,355





















COST OF SALES





48,379







42,317





















GROSS PROFIT





22,435







16,038





















OPERATING EXPENSES

















Selling expenses





15,548







13,478



General and administrative expenses





7,851







5,785



Total operating expenses





23,399







19,263





















LOSS FROM OPERATIONS





(964)







(3,225)





















OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)

















Interest income





224







277



Interest expense





(492)







(341)



Government subsidy





259







460



Other income (expense), net





532







358



Total other income (expense), net





523







754





















LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAX





(441)







(2,471)





















INCOME TAX EXPENSE





(729)







(227)





















NET LOSS





(1,170)







(2,698)



Net income attributable to the non-controlling interest





-







(3)



NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY



$

(1,170)





$

(2,701)





















NET LOSS



$

(1,170)





$

(2,698)



Foreign currency translation loss





(1,352)







(1,437)



COMPREHENSIVE LOSS



$

(2,522)





$

(4,135)





















Comprehensive loss attributable to the non-controlling interest





-







6





















COMPREHENSIVE LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY



$

(2,522)





$

(4,129)



LOSS PER SHARE:

















Basic and diluted



$

(0.08)





$

(0.18)



Weighted average number of shares outstanding Basic and diluted





14,810,001







14,804,832



 

 

EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EQUITY

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED March 31, 2021 AND 2020 (Unaudited)

(In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data or otherwise stated)













Additional





Retained Earnings





Accumulated

other





Amounts

due from





Total

equity

attributable

to

stockholders





Non-













Common Stock





paid-in











Statutory





Comprehensive





related





of the





controlling





Total







Shares





Amount





capital





Unrestricted





reserve





Income (loss)





party





Company





Interest





equity



Balance at

  January 1,

  2021





14,809,160





$

15





$

3,650





$

109,171





$

20,376





$

4,590





$

(3,353)





$

134,449





$

-





$

134,449





















































































Stock-based

  compensation





1,500







-







5







-







-







-







-







5







-







5



Net loss





-







-







-







(1,170)







-







-







-







(1,170)







-







(1,170)



Net cash

  received

  from

  related

  party

  under

  counter

  guarantee

  agreement





-







-







-







-







-







-







379







379







-







379



Foreign

  currency

  translation

  loss





-







-







-







-







-







(1,352)







-







(1,352)







-







(1,352)



Balance at

  March 31,

  2021





14,810,660





$

15





$

3,655





$

108,001





$

20,376





$

3,238





$

(2,974)





$

132,311







-





$

132,311



 

 











Additional





Retained Earnings





Accumulated

other





Amounts

due from





Total

equity

attributable

to

stockholders





Non-













Common Stock





paid-in











Statutory





Comprehensive





related





of the





controlling





Total







Shares





Amount





capital





Unrestricted





reserve





Income (loss)





party





Company





Interest





equity



Balance at

  January 1,

  2020





14,801,770





$

15





$

3,640





$

106,328





$

19,939





$

(4,330)





$

(4,932)





$

120,660







(1,510)





$

119,150





















































































Stock-based

  compensation





3,062







-







5







-







-







-







-







5







-







5



Net income

  (loss)





-







-







-







(2,701)







-







-







-







(2,701)







3







(2,698)



Net cash

  received

  from

  related

  party

  under

  counter

  guarantee

  agreement





-







-







-







-







-







-







785







785







-







785



Foreign

  currency

  translation

  income

  (loss)





-







-







-







-







-







(1,440)







-







(1,440)







3







(1,437)



Balance at

  March 31,

  2020





14,804,832





$

15





$

3,645





$

103,627





$

19,939





$

(5,770)





$

(4,147)





$

117,309







(1,504)





$

115,805



 

 

EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)

(In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data or otherwise stated)







Three Months Ended







March 31,

2021





March 31,

2020



CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

















Net loss



$

(1,170)





$

(2,698)



Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by operating activities:

















Depreciation and amortization





1,377







1,587



Gain on disposal of intangible assets





-







(268)



Loss from sale of property and equipment





102







102



(Recovering from) Provision of bad debt allowance





(196)







278



Provision for obsolete inventories





3,583







4,204



Changes in fair value of trading securities





(262)







-



Changes in fair value of investment





28







-



Deferred income tax





17







104



Stock-based compensation





5







5



Changes in operating assets and liabilities

















Accounts receivable





6,509







34,906



Inventories





6,805







10,303



Value added tax receivable





52







210



Other receivables and prepaid expenses





(367)







364



Advances on inventory purchases





2,544







2,855



Amounts due from related parties





(71)







142



Accounts payable





(14,690)







(19,864)



Accounts payable and other payables- related parties





(769)







(1,038)



Other payables and accrued liabilities





(3,221)







(5,587)



Value added and other taxes payable





(220)







(31)



Income tax payable





(358)







(1,019)



Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities





(302)







24,555





















CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

















Purchases of property and equipment





(1,378)







(78)



Disposal of intangible assets





-







353



Purchases of trading securities





(1,238)







-



Proceeds from trading securities





255







-



Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities





(2,361)







275





















CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

















Proceeds from bank loans





12,336







11,464



Repayment of bank loans





(6,168)







(14,884)



Net collection (advance) of amounts due from related party (equity)





148







748



Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities





6,316







(2,672)





















EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH





(1,659)







1,497





















NET INCREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH





1,993







23,655





















CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT BEGINNING OF

PERIOD





121,723







48,551





















CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF

PERIOD



$

123,716





$

72,206





















Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within their

     consolidated balance sheets:



































Cash and Cash Equivalents





78,056







70,036



Restricted cash





45,660







2,170







$

123,716





$

72,206





















SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:

















Cash paid during the period for:

















Interest



$

492





$

341



Income taxes



$

729





$

1,218



 

 

