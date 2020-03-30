NANJING, China, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (the "Company" or "Ever-Glory") (NASDAQ: EVK), a retailer of branded fashion apparel and a leading global apparel supply chain solution provider, reported its financial results today for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019.
Mr. Yihua Kang, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ever-Glory, said, "During the fourth quarter, we maintained our focus on developing the retail business through our multi-brand strategy and store network optimization initiative, while improving our wholesale business by upgrading customer portfolio and enhancing our account receivables."
"During the full year of 2019, our retail brands continue to attract new customers and retain existing customers by focusing on design, quality and value," Mr. Kang continued. "Following the remodeling or relocation of 117 stores during 2019, we operated a nationwide network of 1,101 stores as of December 31, 2019."
"Looking at our wholesale business, we maintained focus on upgrading customer portfolio to reduce credit risk and improve margin in light of weak micro-environment and enhancing our account receivables. Going forward, we'll implement a stricter client evaluation system and remain diligent in our account receivables collection. We believe the enduring strength of our wholesale business will support its long-term profitability." concluded Mr. Kang.
Mr. Jason Jiansong Wang, Chief Financial Officer of Ever-Glory, added, "The fourth quarter results, are coupled with our ability to increase operating leverage. Going forward, we remain confident in the long-term prospects of our business and we will continue implementing our margin enhancement and cost control measures to further strengthen the profitability of our business."
Full Year 2019 Financial Results
Total sales for the full year of 2019 were $383.1 million, a 14.6% decrease from $448.5 million in the full year of 2018. This decrease was primarily due to a 10.7% decrease in wholesale sales and an 18.2% decrease in retail sales.
Wholesale sales from the Company's wholesale business decreased by 10.7% to $195.2 million for the full year of 2019, compared with $218.6 million for the full year of 2018. This decrease was primarily attributable to decreased sales in Mainland China, United Kingdom, Hong Kong China, Germany and Europe-Other partially offset by increased sales in Japan and United States.
Retail sales from the Company's branded fashion apparel retail division decreased by 18.2% to $187.9 million for the full year of 2019, compared with $229.9 million for the full year of 2018. This decrease was primarily due to a decrease in same store sales.
Total gross profit for the full year of 2019 decreased by 19.4% to $118.8 million, compared with $147.4 million for the full year of 2018. Total gross margin for the full year of 2019 decreased to 31.0% from 32.9% for the full year of 2018.
Gross profit for wholesale business decreased by 4.6% to $39.9 million for the full year of 2019, compared with $41.8 million for the full year of 2018. Gross margin for the full year of 2019 increased to 20.4% compared with 19.1% for the full year of 2018.
Gross profit for retail business decreased by 25.2% to $78.9 million for the full year of 2019, compared with $105.6 million for the full year of 2018. Gross margin for the full year of 2019 decreased to 42.0% from 45.9% for the full year of 2018.
Selling expenses for the full year of 2019 decreased by 12.3% to $80.2 million, or 20.9% of total sales, compared with $91.4 million, or 20.4% of total sales for the full year of 2018. The decrease was attributable to lower retail sales.
General and administrative expenses for the full year of 2019 decreased by 11.8% to $35.1 million, or 9.2% of total sales, compared with $39.8 million, or 8.9% of total sales for the full year of 2018. The decrease in absolute amount was mainly attributable to the decline in number of stores.
Income from operations for the full year of 2019 decreased by 76.5% to $3.5 million compared with $15.0 million for the full year of 2018.
Net income attributable to the Company for the full year of 2019 decreased by 89.4% to $1.3 million compared with $12.0 million for the full year of 2018. Basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.09 and $0.81 for the full year of 2019 and 2018, respectively.
Balance Sheet
As of December 31, 2019, Ever-Glory had approximately $48.6 million of cash and cash equivalents, compared with approximately $47.0 million as of December 31, 2018. Ever-Glory had working capital of approximately $39.8 million as of December 31, 2019, and outstanding bank loans of approximately $29.9 million as of December 31, 2019.
About Ever-Glory International Group, Inc.
Based in Nanjing, China, Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. is a retailer of branded fashion apparel and a leading global apparel supply chain solution provider. Ever-Glory is the first Chinese apparel Company listed on the American Stock Exchange (now named as NYSE MKT) in July 2008 and then transferred to The NASDAQ Global Market on December 31, 2015. Ever-Glory offers apparel to woman in China under its own brands "La go go", "Velwin", "Sea To Sky" and "idole". Ever-Glory is also a leading global apparel supply chain solution provider with a focus on middle-to-high end casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear brands. Ever-Glory services a number of well-known brands and retail stores by providing a complete set of supply chain management services, including: fabric development and design, sampling, sourcing, quality control, manufacturing, logistics, customs clearance and distribution.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this release and other written or oral statements made by or on behalf of Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (the "Company") are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Statements regarding future events and developments and the Company's future performance, as well as management's expectations, beliefs, plans, estimates or projections relating to the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of these laws. The forward looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, market acceptance of the Company's products and offerings, development and expansion of the Company's wholesale and retail operations, the Company's continued access to capital, currency exchange rate fluctuation and other risks and uncertainties. The actual results the Company achieves (including, without limitation, the results stemming from the future implementation of the Company's strategies and the revenue, net income and new retail store projections set forth herein) may differ materially from those contemplated by any forward-looking statements due to such risks and uncertainties (many of which are beyond the Company's control). These statements are based on management's current expectations and speak only as of the date of such statements. Readers should carefully review the risks and uncertainties described in the Company's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents that the Company files from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.
EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data or otherwise stated)
AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2019 AND 2018
2019
2018
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
48,551
$
47,012
Accounts receivable, net
78,053
86,527
Inventories
67,355
65,929
Value added tax receivable
2,495
2,580
Other receivables and prepaid expenses
7,497
10,204
Advances on inventory purchases
9,681
6,420
Amounts due from related parties
123
192
Total Current Assets
213,755
218,864
NONCURRENT ASSETS
Intangible assets, net
4,729
4,962
Property and equipment, net
28,812
28,445
Operating lease right-of-use assets
53,379
-
Deferred tax assets
996
-
Total Non-Current Assets
87,916
33,407
TOTAL ASSETS
$
301,671
$
252,271
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Bank loans
$
29,931
$
29,497
Accounts payable
72,418
78,412
Accounts payable and other payables - related parties
4,811
4,756
Other payables and accrued liabilities
19,137
21,958
Value added and other taxes payable
1,657
2,569
Income tax payable
1,142
1,569
Current operating lease liabilities
44,888
-
Total Current Liabilities
173,984
138,761
NONCURRENT LIABILITIES
Deferred tax liabilities
-
354
Non-current operating lease liabilities
8,537
-
TOTAL LIABILITIES
182,521
139,115
NOTE 13 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock ($0.001 par value, authorized 5,000,000 shares, no shares issued
-
-
Common stock ($0.001 par value, authorized 50,000,000 shares, 14,801,770 and
15
15
Additional paid-in capital
3,640
3,627
Retained earnings
106,328
105,914
Statutory reserve
19,939
19,083
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(4,330)
(3,578)
Amounts due from related party
(4,932)
(10,354)
Total equity attributable to stockholders of the Company
120,660
114,707
Noncontrolling interest
(1,510)
(1,551)
Total Equity
119,150
113,156
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
301,671
$
252,271
EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data or otherwise stated)
FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019 AND 2018
2019
2018
SALES
$
383,101
$
448,508
COST OF SALES
264,330
301,153
GROSS PROFIT
118,771
147,355
OPERATING EXPENSES
Selling expenses
80,180
91,439
General and administrative expenses
35,123
39,811
Marketing related intangible asset impairment
-
1,086
Total operating expenses
115,303
132,336
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
3,468
15,019
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)
Interest income
1,003
1,375
Interest expense
(1,222)
(1,989)
Other income
2,532
1,977
Total other income
2,313
1,363
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE
5,781
16,382
INCOME TAX EXPENSE
(4,562)
(4,942)
NET INCOME
1,219
11,440
Net loss attributable to the non-controlling interest
51
568
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY
$
1,270
$
12,008
NET INCOME
$
1,219
$
11,440
Foreign currency translation loss
(660)
(6,084)
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
$
559
$
5,356
Comprehensive loss attributable to the noncontrolling interest
41
489
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY
$
610
$
5,845
EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY'S
Basic and diluted
$
0.09
$
0.81
Weighted average number of shares outstanding Basic and diluted
14,801,770
14,798,198
EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EQUITY
(In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data or otherwise stated)
FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019 AND 2018
Additional
Retained Earnings
Accumulated
Amounts
Total
Non-
Common Stock
paid-in
Statutory
Comprehensive
related
of the
controlling
Total
Shares
Amount
capital
Unrestricted
reserve
income
party
Company
Interest
equity
Balance at
14,795,992
$
15
$
3,620
$
95,195
$
17,794
$
2,585
$
(15,449)
$
103,760
(1,062)
$
102,698
Stock issued
2,206
0.002
7
-
-
-
-
7
7
Net income
-
-
-
12,008
-
-
-
12,008
(568)
11,440
Transfer to
-
-
-
(1,289)
1,289
-
-
-
-
Net cash paid to
-
-
-
-
-
-
5,095
5,095
-
5,095
Foreign
(6,163)
(6,163)
79
(6,084)
Balance at
14,798,198
$
15
$
3,627
$
105,914
$
19,083
$
(3,578)
$
(10,354)
$
114,707
(1,551)
$
113,156
Stock issued for
3,572
-
13
-
-
-
-
13
13
Net income
-
-
-
1,270
-
-
-
1,270
(51)
1,219
Transfer to
-
-
-
(856)
856
-
-
-
-
Net cash paid to
-
-
-
-
-
-
5,422
5,422
-
5,422
Foreign
(752)
(752)
92
(660)
Balance at
14,801,770
$
15
$
3,640
$
106,328
$
19,939
$
(4,330)
$
(4,932)
$
120,660
(1,510)
$
119,150
EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data or otherwise stated)
FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019 AND 2018
2019
2018
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net income
$
1,219
$
11,440
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:
Intangible asset impairment loss
-
1,086
Depreciation and amortization
8,239
6,664
Loss from sale of property and equipment
9
108
Provision of bad debt allowance
1,062
660
Provision for obsolete inventories
2,804
3,324
Deferred income tax
(1,472)
(1,370)
Stock-based compensation
12
7
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
Accounts receivable
6,652
(9,893)
Inventories
(5,145)
(16,462)
Value added tax receivable
1,077
1,016
Other receivables and prepaid expenses
2,394
(5,659)
Advances on inventory purchases
(3,395)
(3,698)
Amounts due from related parties
67
(2,761)
Accounts payable
(2,305)
8,485
Accounts payable and other payables- related parties
176
6,275
Other payables and accrued liabilities
(4,052)
5,604
Value added and other taxes payable
(2,948)
(2,210)
Income tax payable
(409)
(54)
Net cash provided by operating activities
3,985
2,562
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Purchase of property and equipment
(8,675)
(12,182)
Net cash used in investing activities
(8,675)
(12,182)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from bank loans
59,528
64,006
Repayment of bank loans
(58,665)
(70,513)
Repayment of loans from related party
13,163
6,657
Advances to related party
(8,381)
(8,428)
Interest income received from related party
472
2,997
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
6,117
(5,281)
EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH
2,316
(963)
NET INCREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED
3,743
(15,864)
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT BEGINNING
47,012
62,876
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF
$
50,755
$
47,012
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within their
Cash and Cash Equivalents
48,551
47,012
Restricted cash (booked in other receivables and prepaid expenses)
2,204
-
$
50,755
$
47,012
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:
Cash paid during the period for:
Interest
$
1,222
$
1,755
Income taxes
$
6,327
$
6,350