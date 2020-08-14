NANJING, China, Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (the "Company" or "Ever-Glory") (NASDAQ: EVK), a retailer of branded fashion apparel and a leading global apparel supply chain solution provider, reported its financial results today for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.
Mr. Yihua Kang, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ever-Glory, said, "During the second quarter, we maintained our focus on developing the retail business through our multi-brand strategy and store network optimization initiative, while improving our wholesale business by upgrading customer portfolio and enhancing our account receivables."
"During the second quarter of 2020, our retail brands continue to attract new customers and retain existing customers by focusing on design, quality and value," Mr. Kang continued. "Following the remodeling or relocation of 9 stores during 2020, we operated a nationwide network of 935 stores as of June 30, 2020."
"Looking at our wholesale business, we maintained focus on upgrading customer portfolio to reduce credit risk and improve margin in light of weak micro-environment and enhancing our account receivables. Going forward, we'll implement a stricter client evaluation system and remain diligent in our account receivables collection. We believe the enduring strength of our wholesale business will support its long-term profitability." concluded Mr. Kang.
Mr. Jason Jiansong Wang, Chief Financial Officer of Ever-Glory, added, "The second quarter results, are coupled with our ability to increase operating leverage. Going forward, we remain confident in the long-term prospects of our business and we will continue implementing our margin enhancement and cost control measures to further strengthen the profitability of our business."
Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Total sales for the second quarter of 2020 were $50.1 million, a decrease of 35.2% from $77.3 million in the second quarter of 2019. This decrease was primarily driven by a 30.0% decrease in our retail business and a 40.8% decrease in wholesale business.
Sales for the Company's branded fashion apparel retail division decreased by 30.0% to $28.1 million for the second quarter of 2020, compared with $40.1 million for the second quarter of 2019. This decrease was primarily due to a decrease in the amounts of stores and same-store sales. The Company had 935 retail stores as of June 30, 2020, compared with 1,235 retail stores as of June 30, 2019.
Sales for the Company's wholesale division decreased by 40.8% to $22.0 million for the second quarter of 2020, compared with $37.3 million for the second quarter of 2019. This decrease was primarily attributable to a decrease in sales in Hong Kong, Germany, Europe-Other, Mainland China, United Kingdom and United States, partially offset by an increase in sales in Japan.
Total gross profit for the second quarter of 2020 decreased by 50.2% to $14.4 million, compared with $29.0 million for the second quarter of 2019. Total gross margin decreased to 28.8% from 37.5% for the second quarter of 2019.
Gross profit for the retail business decreased by 56.1% to $10.1 million for the second quarter of 2020, compared with $23.0 million for the second quarter of 2019. Gross margin was 36.2%, compared to 57.3% for the second quarter of 2019.
Gross profit for the wholesale business decreased by 27.5% to $4.4 million for the second quarter of 2020, compared with $6.0 million for the second quarter of 2019. Gross margin increased to 19.7% from 16.1% for the second quarter of 2019.
Selling expenses for the second quarter of 2020 decreased by 35.9% to $12.6 million, or 25.2% of total sales, compared with $19.7 million, or 25.5% of total sales for the second quarter of 2019. The decrease was attributable to the marketing expenses associated with the promotion of the retail brand.
General and administrative expenses for the second quarter of 2020 decreased by 18.6% to $6.0 million, or 11.9% of total sales, compared with $7.3 million, or 9.5% of total sales for the second quarter of 2019. The decrease was attributable to the decline in number of stores.
(Loss) Income from operations for the second quarter of 2020 decreased by 312.8% to ($4.2 million) compared with $2.0 million for the second quarter of 2019.
Net (loss) income attributable to the Company for the second quarter of 2020 was ($3.8 million) compared with $1.9 million for the second quarter of 2019. Basic and diluted (loss) earnings per share were ($0.26) for the second quarter of 2020 compared with $0.13 for the second quarter of 2019.
Balance Sheet
As of June 30, 2020, Ever-Glory had approximately $59.2 million of cash and cash equivalents, compared with approximately $48.6 million as of December 31, 2019. Ever-Glory had working capital of approximately $54.4 million as of June 30, 2020, and outstanding bank loans of approximately $40.3 million as of June 30, 2020.
EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data or otherwise stated)
AS OF JUNE 30, 2020 AND DECEMBER 31, 2019 (UNAUDITED)
2020
2019
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
59,238
$
48,551
Restrict cash
17,716
2,204
Trading securities
825
-
Accounts receivable, net
45,766
78,053
Inventories
51,254
67,355
Advances on inventory purchases
5,726
9,681
Value added tax receivable
1,340
2,495
Other receivables and prepaid expenses
4,328
5,293
Amounts due from related parties
329
123
Total Current Assets
186,522
213,755
NONCURRENT ASSETS
Intangible assets, net
4,499
4,729
Property and equipment, net
25,964
28,812
Operating lease right-of-use assets
34,496
53,379
Deferred tax assets
807
996
Total Non-Current Assets
65,766
87,916
TOTAL ASSETS
$
252,288
$
301,671
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Bank loans
$
40,271
$
29,931
Accounts payable
51,169
72,418
Accounts payable and other payables – related parties
4,050
4,811
Other payables and accrued liabilities
10,118
19,137
Value added and other taxes payable
-
1,657
Income tax payable
222
1,142
Current operating lease liabilities
26,309
44,888
Total Current Liabilities
132,139
173,984
NONCURRENT LIABILITIES
Non-current operating lease liabilities
8,256
8,537
TOTAL LIABILITIES
140,395
182,521
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Note 8)
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock ($0.001 par value, authorized 5,000,000 shares, no shares issued
-
-
Common stock ($0.001 par value, authorized 50,000,000 shares, 14,804,832 and
15
15
Additional paid-in capital
3,645
3,640
Retained earnings
99,833
106,328
Statutory reserve
19,939
19,939
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)
(6,031)
(4,330)
Amounts due from related party
(3,996)
(4,932)
Total equity attributable to stockholders of the Company
113,405
120,660
Noncontrolling interest
(1,512)
(1,510)
Total Equity
111,893
119,150
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
252,288
$
301,671
EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 AND 2019 (UNAUDITED)
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
NET SALES
$
50,086
$
77,316
$
108,441
$
165,272
COST OF SALES
35,641
48,330
77,958
106,928
GROSS PROFIT
14,445
28,986
30,483
58,344
OPERATING EXPENSES
Selling expenses
12,626
19,699
26,105
40,706
General and administrative expenses
5,971
7,337
11,755
14,867
Total Operating Expenses
18,597
27,036
37,860
55,573
(LOSS) INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
(4,152)
1,950
(7,377)
2,771
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES)
Interest income
339
277
616
484
Interest expense
(566)
(408)
(907)
(771)
Other income
845
1,409
1,663
1,114
Total Other Income, Net
618
1,278
1,372
827
(LOSS) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX
(3,534)
3,228
(6,005)
3,598
Income tax expense
(266)
(1,455)
(493)
(2,280)
NET (LOSS) INCOME
(3,800)
1,773
(6,498)
1,318
Non-controlling interest
6
83
3
17
NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE
(3,794)
1,856
(6,495)
1,335
NET (LOSS) INCOME
$
(3,800)
$
1,773
$
(6,498)
$
1,318
Foreign currency translation (loss) gain
(263)
(2,453)
(1,700)
1,553
COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME
(4,063)
(680)
(8,198)
2,871
Comprehensive loss (income) attributable to the non-
8
49
2
(51)
COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS)
$
(4,055)
$
(631)
$
(8,196)
$
2,820
(LOSS) EARNINGS PER SHARE
Basic and diluted
$
(0.26)
$
0.13
$
(0.44)
$
0.09
Weighted average number of shares outstanding
14,804,832
14,800,140
14,804,595
14,800,140
EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EQUITY
(In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data or otherwise stated)
FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 AND 2019 (UNAUDITED)
Total
equity
attributable
Additional
Retained Earnings
Accumulated
other
Amounts
due from
to stockholders
Non-
Common Stock
paid-in
Statutory
Comprehensive
related
of the
controlling
Total
Shares
Amount
capital
Unrestricted
reserve
loss
party
Company
Interest
equity
Balance at January 1, 2020
14,801,770
$
15
$
3,640
$
106,328
$
19,939
$
(4,330)
$
(4,932)
$
120,660
(1,510)
$
119,150
Stock issued for compensation
3,062
0.003
5
-
-
-
-
5
5
Net income (loss)
-
-
-
(2,701)
-
-
-
(2,701)
3
(2,698)
Net cash received
-
-
-
-
-
-
785
785
-
785
Foreign currency translation gain
(1,440)
-
(1,440)
3
(1,437)
Balance at March
14,804,832
15
3,645
103,627
19,939
(5,770)
(4,147)
117,309
(1,504)
115,805
Net (loss)
(3,794)
(3,794)
(6)
(3,800)
Net cash received
151
151
151
Foreign currency translation loss
(261)
(261)
(2)
(263)
Balance at June 30,
14,804,832
$
15
$
3,645
$
99,833
$
19,939
$
(6,031)
$
(3,996)
$
113,405
(1,512)
$
111,893
Total
equity
attributable
Retained Earnings
Accumulated
Amounts
to
Common Stock
Additional
paid-in
Statutory
other
Comprehensive
due from
related
stockholders
of the
Non-
controlling
Total
Shares
Amount
capital
Unrestricted
reserve
(loss) income
party
Company
Interest
equity
Balance at January 1, 2019
14,798,198
$
15
$
3,627
$
105,914
$
19,083
$
(3,578)
$
(10,354)
$
114,707
(1,551)
$
113,156
Stock issued for compensation
1,942
0.004
8
-
-
-
-
8
8
Net income (loss)
-
-
-
(521)
-
-
-
(521)
66
(455)
Net cash received from related party under counter guarantee agreement
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,101
1,101
-
1,101
Foreign currency translation gain
3,972
-
3,972
34
4,006
Balance at March 31, 2019
14,800,140
15
3,635
105,393
19,083
394
(9,253)
119,267
(1,451)
117,816
Net income (loss)
1,856
1,856
(83)
1,773
Net cash received from related party under counter guarantee agreement
1,390
1,390
1,390
Foreign currency translation loss
(2,487)
(2,487)
34
(2,453)
Balance at June 30, 2019
14,800,140
$
15
$
3,635
$
107,249
$
19,083
$
(2,093)
$
(7,863)
$
120,026
(1,500)
$
118,526
EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 AND 2019 (UNAUDITED)
2020
2019
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net (loss) income
$
(6,498)
$
1,318
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
3,597
4,491
Loss from sale of property and equipment
189
53
Provision of bad debt allowance
969
682
Provision for obsolete inventories
3,681
1,824
Deferred income tax
71
(1,461)
Stock-based compensation
3
8
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
Accounts receivable
30,444
21,793
Inventories
11,659
1,145
Value added tax receivable
1,076
504
Other receivables and prepaid expenses
737
3,502
Advances on inventory purchases
3,845
(2,353)
Amounts due from related parties
(214)
(129)
Accounts payable
(22,522)
(25,954)
Accounts payable and other payables- related parties
(466)
58
Other payables and accrued liabilities
(7,027)
(10,789)
Value added and other taxes payable
(1,593)
(4,684)
Income tax payable
(910)
207
Net cash provided (used in) operating activities
17,041
(9,785)
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Purchases of property and equipment
(1,018)
(4,082)
Purchases of trading securities
(825)
-
Net cash used in investing activities
(1,843)
(4,082)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from bank loans
31,995
16,320
Repayment of bank loans
(21,173)
(19,904)
Repayment of loans from related party
4,027
8,149
Advances to related party
(3,129)
(5,454)
Net cash provided (used in) financing activities
11,720
(889)
EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH
(721)
2,270
NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND
26,197
(12,486)
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT BEGINNING
50,755
47,012
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF
$
76,952
$
34,526
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within their
Cash and Cash Equivalents
59,236
47,012
Restricted cash
17,716
-
$
76,952
$
47,012
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:
Cash paid during the period for:
Interest
$
907
$
771
Income taxes
$
493
$
2,436