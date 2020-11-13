NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (the "Company" or "Ever-Glory") (NASDAQ: EVK), a retailer of branded fashion apparel and a leading global apparel supply chain solution provider, reported its financial results today for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.
Mr. Yihua Kang, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ever-Glory, said, "During the third quarter, we maintained our focus on developing the retail business through our multi-brand strategy and store network optimization initiative, while improving our wholesale business by upgrading customer portfolio and enhancing our account receivables."
"During the third quarter of 2020, our retail brands continue to attract new customers and retain existing customers by focusing on design, quality and value," Mr. Kang continued. "Following the remodeling or relocation of 38 stores during 2020, we operated a nationwide network of 923 stores as of September 30, 2020."
"Looking at our wholesale business, we maintained focus on upgrading customer portfolio to reduce credit risk and improve margin in light of weak micro-environment and enhancing our account receivables. Going forward, we'll implement a stricter client evaluation system and remain diligent in our account receivables collection. We believe the enduring strength of our wholesale business will support its long-term profitability." concluded Mr. Kang.
Mr. Jason Jiansong Wang, Chief Financial Officer of Ever-Glory, added, "The third quarter results, are coupled with our ability to increase operating leverage. Going forward, we remain confident in the long-term prospects of our business and we will continue implementing our margin enhancement and cost control measures to further strengthen the profitability of our business."
Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Total sales for the third quarter of 2020 were $79.9 million, a decrease of 29.5% from $113.3 million in the third quarter of 2019. This decrease was primarily driven by a 44.9% decrease in our wholesale business, partially offset by a 10.3% increase in retail business.
Sales for the Company's branded fashion apparel retail division increased by 10.3% to $34.8 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared with $31.6 million for the third quarter of 2019. This increase was primarily due to an increase in the e-commerce sales. The Company had 923 retail stores as of September 30, 2020, compared with 1,157 retail stores as of September 30, 2019.
Sales for the Company's wholesale division decreased by 44.9% to $45.1 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared with $81.7 million for the third quarter of 2019. This decrease was primarily attributable to a decrease in sales in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, Europe-Other, Japan, United States and United Kingdom.
Total gross profit for the third quarter of 2020 decreased by 2.8% to $23.7 million, compared with $24.4 million for the third quarter of 2019. Total gross margin increased to 29.6% from 21.5% for the third quarter of 2019.
Gross profit for the retail business increased by 2.7% to $14.5 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared with $14.1 million for the third quarter of 2019. Gross margin was 41.6%, compared to 44.7% for the third quarter of 2019.
Gross profit for the wholesale business decreased by 10.4% to $9.2 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared with $10.3 million for the third quarter of 2019. Gross margin increased to 20.4% from 12.6% for the third quarter of 2019.
Selling expenses for the third quarter of 2020 decreased by 27.6% to $13.0 million, or 16.3% of total sales, compared with $17.9 million, or 15.8% of total sales for the third quarter of 2019. The decrease was attributable to the lower travelling expenses.
General and administrative expenses for the third quarter of 2020 increased by 3.1% to $7.8 million, or 9.8% of total sales, compared with $7.6 million, or 6.7% of total sales for the third quarter of 2019. The increase was attributable to the foreign currency transaction gain.
Income (Loss) from operations for the third quarter of 2020 increased by 344.5% to $2.8 million compared with ($1.2 million) for the third quarter of 2019.
Net income (loss) attributable to the Company for the third quarter of 2020 was $2.2 million compared with ($1.1 million) for the third quarter of 2019. Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share were $0.15 for the third quarter of 2020 compared with ($0.07) for the third quarter of 2019.
Balance Sheet
As of September 30, 2020, Ever-Glory had approximately $70.0 million of cash and cash equivalents, compared with approximately $48.6 million as of December 31, 2019. Ever-Glory had working capital of approximately $53.3 million as of September 30, 2020, and outstanding bank loans of approximately $48.4 million as of September 30, 2020.
Conference Call
The Company will hold a conference call at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time on November 13, 2020 (8:00 p.m. Beijing Time on November 13, 2020). Listeners can access the conference call by dialing +1-866-548-4713 or + 1-323-794-2093 and using the access code 9522138. The conference call will also be webcast live over the Internet and can be accessed at the Company's website at http://www.everglorygroup.com.
A replay of the call will be available from 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on November 13 through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on November 20 by calling +1-844-512-2921 or +1-412-317-6671 with pin number 9522138.
About Ever-Glory International Group, Inc.
Based in Nanjing, China, Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. is a retailer of branded fashion apparel and a leading global apparel supply chain solution provider. Ever-Glory is the first Chinese apparel Company listed on the American Stock Exchange (now named as NYSE MKT) in July 2008 and then transferred to The NASDAQ Global Market on December 31, 2015. Ever-Glory offers apparel to woman in China under its own brands "La go go", "Velwin", "Sea To Sky" and "idole". Ever-Glory is also a leading global apparel supply chain solution provider with a focus on middle-to-high end casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear brands. Ever-Glory services a number of well-known brands and retail stores by providing a complete set of supply chain management services, including: fabric development and design, sampling, sourcing, quality control, manufacturing, logistics, customs clearance and distribution.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this release and other written or oral statements made by or on behalf of Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (the "Company") are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Statements regarding future events and developments and the Company's future performance, as well as management's expectations, beliefs, plans, estimates or projections relating to the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of these laws. The forward looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, market acceptance of the Company's products and offerings, development and expansion of the Company's wholesale and retail operations, the Company's continued access to capital, currency exchange rate fluctuation and other risks and uncertainties. The actual results the Company achieves (including, without limitation, the results stemming from the future implementation of the Company's strategies and the revenue, net income and new retail store projections set forth herein) may differ materially from those contemplated by any forward-looking statements due to such risks and uncertainties (many of which are beyond the Company's control). These statements are based on management's current expectations and speak only as of the date of such statements. Readers should carefully review the risks and uncertainties described in the Company's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents that the Company files from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.
EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data or otherwise stated)
AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 AND DECEMBER 31, 2019 (UNAUDITED)
2020
2019
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
69,950
$
48,551
Restricted cash
20,552
2,204
Trading securities
817
-
Accounts receivable, net
62,866
78,053
Inventories
46,443
67,355
Advances on inventory purchases
7,393
9,681
Value added tax receivable
2,106
2,495
Other receivables and prepaid expenses
5,229
5,293
Amounts due from related parties
1,086
123
Total Current Assets
216,442
213,755
NONCURRENT ASSETS
Equity security investment
2,936
-
Intangible assets, net
4,628
4,729
Property and equipment, net
28,203
28,812
Operating lease right-of-use assets
37,705
53,379
Deferred tax assets
1,099
996
Total Non-Current Assets
74,571
87,916
TOTAL ASSETS
$
291,013
$
301,671
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Bank loans
$
48,444
$
29,931
Accounts payable
65,155
72,418
Accounts payable and other payables – related parties
3,878
4,811
Other payables and accrued liabilities
14,159
19,137
Value added and other taxes payable
1,134
1,657
Income tax payable
1,104
1,142
Current operating lease liabilities
29,296
44,888
Total Current Liabilities
163,170
173,984
NONCURRENT LIABILITIES
Non-current operating lease liabilities
8,491
8,537
TOTAL LIABILITIES
171,661
182,521
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Note 9)
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock ($0.001 par value, authorized 5,000,000 shares, no shares issued
-
-
Common stock ($0.001 par value, authorized 50,000,000 shares, 14,809,160 and
15
15
Additional paid-in capital
3,650
3,640
Retained earnings
102,049
106,328
Statutory reserve
19,939
19,939
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)
(1,308)
(4,330)
Amounts due from related party
(3,430)
(4,932)
Total equity attributable to stockholders of the Company
120,915
120,660
Noncontrolling interest
(1,563)
(1,510)
Total Equity
119,352
119,150
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
291,013
$
301,671
EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
(In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data or otherwise stated)
FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 AND 2019 (UNAUDITED)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30,
September 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
NET SALES
$
79,908
$
113,326
$
188,350
$
278,598
COST OF SALES
56,235
88,967
134,193
195,895
GROSS PROFIT
23,673
24,359
54,157
82,703
OPERATING EXPENSES
Selling expenses
12,996
17,944
39,101
58,651
General and administrative expenses
7,818
7,584
19,574
22,450
Total Operating Expenses
20,814
25,528
58,675
81,101
INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS
2,859
(1,169)
(4,518)
1,602
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES)
Interest income
313
215
930
699
Interest expense
(700)
(265)
(1,607)
(1,036)
Other income, net
574
502
2,236
1,616
Total Other Income, Net
187
452
1,559
1,279
INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAX
3,046
(717)
(2,959)
2,881
Income tax expense
(822)
(387)
(1,315)
(2,667)
NET INCOME (LOSS)
2,224
(1,104)
(4,274)
214
Net (loss) income attributable to the non-controlling
(8)
28
(4)
46
NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE
2,216
(1,076)
(4,278)
260
NET INCOME (LOSS)
$
2,224
$
(1,104)
$
(4,274)
$
214
Foreign currency translation gain (loss)
4,664
(3,729)
2,964
(2,244)
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
6,888
(4,833)
(1,310)
(2,030)
Comprehensive (loss) income attributable to the non-
(56)
15
(54)
67
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
$
6,832
$
(4,818)
$
(1,364)
$
(1,963)
EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO
Basic and diluted
$
0.15
$
(0.07)
$
(0.29)
$
0.02
Weighted average number of shares outstanding
14,808,737
14,801,770
14,805,987
14,801,770
EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EQUITY
(In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data or otherwise stated)
FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 AND 2019 (UNAUDITED)
Additional
Retained
Accumulated
Amounts
Total
Non-
Common Stock
paid-in
Statutory
Comprehensive
related
of the
controlling
Total
Shares
Amount
capital
Unrestricted
reserve
loss
party
Company
Interest
equity
Balance at
14,801,770
$
15
$
3,640
$
106,328
$
19,939
$
(4,330)
$
(4,932)
$
120,660
(1,510)
$
119,150
Stock issued
3,062
-
5
-
-
-
-
5
5
Net loss
-
-
-
(2,701)
-
-
-
(2,701)
3
(2,698)
Net cash received
-
-
-
-
-
-
785
785
-
785
Foreign
(1,440)
-
(1,440)
3
(1,437)
Balance at
14,804,832
15
3,645
103,627
19,939
(5,770)
(4,147)
117,309
(1,504)
115,805
Net loss
(3,794)
(3,794)
(6)
(3,800)
Net cash
151
151
151
Foreign
(261)
(261)
(2)
(263)
Balance at
14,804,832
$
15
$
3,645
$
99,833
$
19,939
$
(6,031)
$
(3,996)
$
113,405
(1,512)
$
111,893
Stock issued
4,328
-
5
-
-
-
-
5
5
Net income
2,216
2,216
8
2,224
Net cash
566
566
-
566
Foreign
4,723
4,723
(59)
4,664
Balance at
14,809,160
$
15
$
3,650
$
102,049
$
19,939
$
(1,308)
$
(3,430)
$
120,915
(1,563)
$
119,352
Additional
Retained
Accumulated
Amounts
Total
Non-
Common Stock
paid-in
Statutory
Comprehensive
related
of the
controlling
Total
Shares
Amount
capital
Unrestricted
reserve
income
party
Company
Interest
equity
Balance at
14,798,198
$
15
$
3,627
$
105,914
$
19,083
$
(3,578)
$
(10,354)
$
114,707
(1,551)
$
113,156
Stock issued
1,942
0.004
8
-
-
-
-
8
8
Net income
-
-
-
(521)
-
-
-
(521)
66
(455)
Net cash
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,101
1,101
-
1,101
Foreign
3,972
-
3,972
34
4,006
Balance at
14,800,140
15
3,635
105,393
19,083
394
(9,253)
119,267
(1,451)
117,816
Net income
1,856
1,856
(83)
1,773
Net cash
1,390
1,390
1,390
Foreign
(2,487)
(2,487)
34
(2,453)
Balance at
14,800,140
$
15
$
3,635
$
107,249
$
19,083
$
(2,093)
$
(7,863)
$
120,026
(1,500)
$
118,526
Stock issued
1,630
0.002
5
5
5
Net income
(1,076)
(1,076)
(28)
(1,104)
Net cash
1,215
1,215
1,215
Foreign
(3,729)
(3,729)
43
(3,686)
Balance at
14,801,770
$
15
$
3,640
$
106,173
$
19,083
$
(5,822)
$
(6,648)
$
116,441
(1,485)
$
114,956
EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data or otherwise stated)
FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 AND 2019 (UNAUDITED)
2020
2019
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net (loss) income
$
(4,274)
$
214
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to cash provided by operating
Depreciation and amortization
4,114
6,824
Loss from sale of property and equipment
283
16
Provision of bad debt allowance
683
820
Provision for obsolete inventories
5,786
3,846
Investment loss from the trading securities
13
-
Deferred income tax
(165)
(2,388)
Stock-based compensation
10
12
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
Accounts receivable
15,571
312
Inventories
16,135
(4,979)
Value added tax receivable
(577)
(281)
Other receivables and prepaid expenses
50
3,738
Advances on inventory purchases
2,461
(3,214)
Amounts due from related parties
(848)
16
Accounts payable
(7,842)
6,253
Accounts payable and other payables- related parties
(1,112)
(692)
Other payables and accrued liabilities
(6,093)
(10,594)
Value added and other taxes payable
467
(4,120)
Income tax payable
(64)
746
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
24,598
(3,471)
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Purchases of property and equipment
(2,769)
(6,555)
Purchases of trading securities
(825)
-
Investment in a partnership
(2,936)
-
Net cash used in investing activities
(6,530)
(6,555)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from bank loans
66,599
42,570
Repayment of bank loans
(49,278)
(35,620)
Net collection (advance) of amounts due from related party (equity)
1,618
3,937
Net cash provided by financing activities
18,939
10,887
EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH
2,740
(650)
NET INCREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED
39,747
211
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT BEGINNING
50,755
47,012
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF
$
90,502
$
47,223
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within their
Cash and Cash Equivalents
69,950
45,837
Restricted cash
20,552
1,386
$
90,502
$
47,223
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:
Cash paid during the period for:
Interest
$
1,607
$
1,036
Income taxes
$
1,455
$
4,196