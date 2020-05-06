Every Mother Raises New Funding To Provide Millions Of Mothers With A Clinically Proven And Effective Workout They Can Do At Home Or On The Go

$1.5M seed round led by Courtside Ventures, with participation from Serena Williams' Serena Ventures, Techstars Ventures as well as prominent angels, will help Every Mother expand upon its popular, clinically proven, streaming fitness program and introduce it to even more pre and post-natal women around the globe